Most People Don’t Know That Chubby Checker’s Biggest Hit From 1960 Was Actually a Cover Song

Chubby Checker forever changed music and dancing in 1960 with “The Twist”. A song that became a cultural phenomenon, most people are unaware that “The Twist” is actually a cover song.

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Written by Hank Ballard, it’s Ballard who first recorded “The Twist” with his group, Hank Ballard and The Midnighters. Released in 1959, the song became one of Ballard’s many singles. But it’s Checker’s version that is the most well-known. On his debut Twist With Chubby Checker record, “The Twist” became his signature song.

According to Checker, it was his performance on Dick Clark’s American Bandstand that made his take on “The Twist” so monumental.

“The song brought aerobic exercises to the family, and it brought a new style that never got old,” Checker tells The Park Record. “When Alexander Graham Bell said, ‘Watson, come here,’ the telephone was born. When Walt Disney did cartoons, animation as we know it was born. So when Chubby Checker did ‘The Twist’ on American Bandstand, and when the girl looked at the guy and the guy looked at the girl while doing it, a new thing was born.”

Ironically, the same week Checker had a No. 1 hit with “The Twist”, Ballard’s own version peaked just inside the Top 30.

What Chubby Checker Says About Life After “The Twist”

“The Twist” says, “Come on baby / Let’s do the twist / Come on baby / Let’s do the twist / Take me by my little hand / And go like this.”

A dance called The Twist was already gaining momentum when Ballard wrote the song. But when Checker released his version, it became popular all over the country, with partners dancing together without actually touching each other.

Checker later admits his appearance on American Bandstand was a double-edged sword, especially regarding his relationship with Clark, who never invited him back after “The Twist”, nor did he play any of his other songs.

“I mean, I love him,” Checker says. “But he needs to know that. He said that I was next to Elvis and the Beatles, but he didn’t try to prove that by bringing me on. Just think if Dick Clark would have me on his shows, his New York rock and roll shows, how much more money I would have made in my lifetime.”

After “The Twist”, Checker expounded on its popularity with other songs, including “Let’s Twist Again” , “Twistin’ U.S.A.”, and “Twist It Up”. “The Twist” remains the most successful single of his career.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns