Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Jesse Palter

Singer-songwriter JESSE PALTER is emerging as part of the next generation of elite music artists. A gifted songwriter and a versatile vocalist, Palter burst onto the scene with a naturally skilled voice that ranges from powerful and soulful to sweet and gentle, earning her instant comparisons to the likes of Sara Bareilles and Norah Jones.

Palter released her debut studio album, PAPER TRAIL, in 2019 to critical acclaim and recently dropped her poignant follow-up single “BETTER DAYS”.

Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Palter’s eclectic musical upbringing laid the foundation for her music. While in her middle school’s jazz band, Palter began writing songs. She made a connection with famed singer/songwriter Andrew Gold (“Thank You For Being A Friend”), who brought her to Nashville to work on original material.

At 15, she began working with the GRAMMY winning production team, the Bass Brothers, known for their work with Eminem. Palter attended the University of Michigan as a jazz vocalist. During this time, she continued to hone her performance skills, leading The Jesse Palter Quartet to win 4 years of outstanding jazz awards at The Detroit Music Awards.

She shared the stage with jazz music greats, and later headlined at top venues across the country. Testament to Palter’s diversity in music genres, she soon joined forces with acclaimed keyboardist, SAM BARSH, to create PALTER EGO, a popular duo that blended upbeat pop with jazz and soul.

