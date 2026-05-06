Why the Alternate Title of This Tears for Fears Hit From 1985 Makes Total Sense

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears is easily one of the most iconic hits of the 80s. It’s one of those songs you can recognize just about anywhere, simply because of how memorable the refrain is. However, when band member Roland Orzabal helped write it, originally, he had a totally different title in mind.

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“It was originally called ‘Everybody Wants To Go To War’,” he shared with Music Radar, “Which I knew didn’t work. My wife Caroline loved it, but when you’re a songwriter who doesn’t like the lyric, the song dies.”

Ironically, if you look at the title “Everybody Wants To Go To War” alongside the other lyrics in the song, it kind of makes sense. Just look at the song’s first two choruses.

Acting on your best behaviour

Turn your back on Mother Nature

Everybody wants to rule the world.

and

Most of freedom and of pleasure

Nothing ever lasts forever

Everybody wants to rule the world.

As SongFacts shares, even member Curt Smith admitted that the song has some pretty dark themes. “The concept is quite serious,” he shares. “It’s about everybody wanting power, about warfare and the misery it causes.”

So actually, the title “Everybody Wants To Go To War” would have worked perfectly.

Roland Orzabal Talks ‘The Hurting’ and ‘Songs From The Big Chair’

In 1983, Tears For Fears had their breakthrough with their debut album, The Hurting. If you’re a fan of “Everybody Wants To Rule The World”, which has a much deeper message than its groovy exterior lets on, there’s a good chance you’ll like the band’s first full-length project.

In an interview from 1985, Orzabal shares that while he appreciates The Hurting, he didn’t feel as though it accurately represented the members of Tears For Fears.

“I think everything I said is important, and meeting people around, well, around America, that The Hurting means a lot to a lot of people,” he shared. “The thing I don’t like about The Hurting is I feel it doesn’t represent what we are like as people.”

On the duo’s second album, however, Orzabal says their personalities come across a bit more.

“From that record [The Hurting], people got the impression that we were very serious youths that are really worried about the world,” he continued. “Well, that’s true. But on top of that, we’re um cynical, incredibly sarcastic, you know and that’s coming across more in songs from The Big Chair, definitely.”

Songs From The Big Chair ended up being the group’s most successful project, with hits like “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” and “Shout” leading the charge.

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