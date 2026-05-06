I Never Thought I’d Like This Song Sung by Anyone Other Than Elvis—and Then Blake Shelton Stepped to the Mic

Back in February 2019, NBC wanted to celebrate a unique moment in the legacy of Elvis Presley. While the legendary rock star recorded more than enough hit songs, the Elvis: All-Star Tribute focused on the 50th anniversary of his 1968 Comeback Special. A crucial moment in the legacy of Elvis, NBC called on a star-studded lineup that was helmed by Blake Shelton. If having a country singer as host wasn’t surprising, his cover of “Suspicious Minds” proved he could channel that raw Elvis energy.

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Pulling double duty during the special event, Shelton didn’t seem bothered by the added pressure. Instead, he donned a slick leather jacket and guitar as he stepped up to the mic. With the background singers ready to go and the audience already moving, Shelton didn’t hesitate when jumping into “Suspicious Minds.”

While some might have been suspicious about producers wanting Shelton to cover the hit song, fans loved the country take. “Original is and always will be the best, but Blake’s rendition didn’t disappoint me. Magnificent!” Another person added, “Blake does a great job here. He sings with passion, and that passion is a tribute to Elvis Presley, The King of Rock and Roll.”

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Blake Shelton Returns For A Pair Of “Blue Suede Shoes”

When covering “Suspicious Minds”, Shelton was honoring more than Elvis. The song was originally written and recorded by Mark James in the 1960s. When the song did poorly on the airwaves, it was offered to Elvis, who took the song to No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. It also led James to write another hit song for the icon – “Always on My Mind.”

As for the rest of the celebration, Shelton welcomed acts like Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Pistol Annies and Little Big Town. It wasn’t a complete country music Elvis tribute as Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Alessia Cara, John Legend, and more also took the stage, blending genres and generations.

At his heart, Elvis was an entertainer, yet at the same time – he inspired a complete renaissance in music and entertainment. To highlight that impact, Little Big Town, Rucker, Mac Davis, Don Was, Shelton, and Malone joined forces for a rendition of “Blue Suede Shoes” that perfectly captured the lasting memory of the King of Rock and Roll.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)