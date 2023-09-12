Brittany Howard Says Her New Album Is Done, Announces Tour

Major news comes from former Alabama Shakes vocalist and solo performer Brittany Howard as she announced that she has signed a record deal with Island Records. With a new record deal comes the promise of new music — indeed, she mentioned on Instagram that she “just finished my new album and felt the itch to play some shows.”

Videos by American Songwriter

No details otherwise has been shared about the album as far as a release date is concerned. Get excited even more because she is set to to tour with L’Rain.

[RELATED: Top 10 Songs From Powerhouse Vocalist Brittany Howard’s 10 Year Career]

In a press release, Howard said, “I couldn’t be happier to announce my new partnership with Island Records, a label with such an incredible legacy and team. I cannot wait for the world to hear my new music and to start touring again.”

After two full length albums with Alabama Shakes, the singer released her debut solo record, Jaime, in 2019. It then scored a number of Grammy nominations for Best Rock Performance, Best Roots Performance, Best R&B Performance, and Best Alternative Music album, with “Stay High” winning the award for Best Rock Song. She followed it up by with Jaime Reimagined that featured collaborations with from Childish Gambino, BadBadNotGood, Bon Iver and more.

Among her own records, the singer-songwriter linked up with Herbie Hancock to celebrate Joni Mitchell’s Kennedy Center Honor ceremony with their cover of “Both Sides Now.” She also put her spin on Earth Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star” for Jack Antontoff’s Minions soundtrack, which he produced.

Howard accompanied violinist Rob Moose on the track “I Bend But Never Break” for his first solo EP titled Inflorescence, which dropped this past August.

In a 2020 interview with The New Yorker, Howard was unsure on the genre of her 2019 album Jaime. “I’d be, like, ‘I think I want it to be like this?’ And then I’d hear some song and be, like, ‘No, I definitely want it to be like that.’ And then I’d hear another song, and it’d be: ‘Well, maybe more like this!’ The songs showed up.”

Check out the dates for Brittany’s tour below.

09-15 Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond

11-06 Birmingham, AL – Iron City *

11-07 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

11-09 Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre *

11-10 Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall *

11-11 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

11-14 Houston, TX – House of Blues *

11-15 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum *

11-17 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital Festival

* with L’Rain

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images