BTS’ Jung Kook Poses in Solo “Seven” Single Photos

Jung Kook of BTS is breaking hearts everywhere today by sharing a captivating series of photos and a short film to promote his upcoming solo single, titled “Seven,” set to release on July 14. The moody visuals, presented in black and white, exude quite a sultry atmosphere.

One striking image features the K-pop sensation, donning a black sport coat, covering his eyes with his hands, while the single’s title and his name are displayed in white below. Another intriguing photo showcases a pair of boots and jeans, detached from a body, leaning against a chair, with a white shirt reading “Days a Week” draped over the front.

The accompanying 17-second “Seven” Campaign Short Film adds even more to the allure. Kook enters the frame wearing leather pants and a white shirt, then takes a seat on a stool. As a bass-heavy instrumental track plays in the background, he gazes smokily into the camera, captivating viewers with his presence.

“Set in an intuitive and unrefined atmosphere, the images and film capture the essence of his free-spirited nature,” a statement revealed. “The minimal setting draws the attention to Jung Kook who gives off a more mature and bolder vibe.”

The upcoming release of Kook’s solo single and his highly anticipated album has sparked a heated debate among fans.

JK’s music has already made a significant impact worldwide. His self-composed masterpiece, “Still With You,” has dominated the iTunes song charts across the globe, claiming the top spot for two consecutive days. This enchanting track has triumphed in over 83 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, and Germany. Simultaneously, “My You” has held a strong position at number two in the World and Europe categories for two days, further solidifying Kook’s undeniable global appeal.

On Spotify, “Still With You” and “My You” currently rank at 33 and 126 on the global charts, respectively. Additionally, Jungkook’s collaboration with Charlie Puth, “Left and Right,” has secured the 74th spot.

“Seven,” is scheduled for release on July 14.

