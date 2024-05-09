Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Dua Lipa, and More Slated for 2024 ACL Fest: See the Full Lineup Here

The Austin City Limits Music Festival will return to Zilker Park in Austin, Texas this October. The festival, which is too big for a single weekend, is set for October 4-6 and 11-13. Earlier this week the ACL Fest lineup was announced and it has a little something for everyone. This year’s headliners include Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Dua Lipa, Pretty Lights, Blink-182, and Tyler, The Creator.

Those who want to see all of the headliners but can only make it to one weekend of the festival are in luck. Currently, all of the headliners are scheduled to perform during both weekends. So, that means no matter when fans show up, they’ll see the eclectic lineup of A-list artists.

The year’s headliners are a great representation of the diverse lineup for ACL Fest. Artists representing country, rock, pop, R&B, hip-hop, and everything in between will take one of the many stages during the festival.

The ACL Fest Lineup Is Massive

If those were the only names on the ACL Fest lineup, it would be a can’t-miss outing. However, that is just scratching the surface. The festival boasts nine stages and two full weekends of live music. Leon Bridges, Carin Leon, Norah Jones, Foster the People, Teddy Swims, and many more will also take the stage during the annual celebration of live music.

This year’s ACL Fest Lineup will also celebrate the diverse group of musicians that come from the Lone Star State. Texas-based acts like Asleep at the Wheel, That Mexican OT, Mickey Guyton, The Droptines, Whokilledkenny, Late Night Drive Home, and more will perform during the festival.

ACL Fest organizers shared the full lineup on social media earlier this week. The promotional image is so packed with names that those interested in checking out the festival may have to break out their reading glasses to see all the names on the list.

Three-day GA tickets, VIP packages, platinum tickets, and hotel packages are on sale now on the Austin City Limits Music Festival website. Single-day tickets will go on sale later this year. Kids eight years old and younger can attend for free with a ticketed adult.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images