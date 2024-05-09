Luke Bryan Gives Update on Finding Katy Perry’s Replacement for ‘American Idol’

While fans are excited to see which singer becomes the next American Idol, the moment is somewhat bittersweet. The season finale will mark the end for judge Katy Perry. Ready to explore the next chapter in her career, the hitmaker announced her departure months ago. And since that moment, many have wondered who would replace her on the show. While there have been suggestions and even stars like Jelly Roll wanted the job, the producers have remained extremely silent. And recently, Luke Bryan stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss a wide range of topics, including Perry’s exit.

With the producers keeping their thoughts to themselves, Kimmel hoped that Bryan would open up a little more about who they might be looking at. When asked if he and Lionel Richie helped pick the new judge, the singer admitted, “Not really.” He added, “We let the smart people do that, we just show up and enjoy the talent and have fun.” While seeming like the perfect job, Kimmel continued to press for more questions, but being professional, Bryan wasn’t fallen for any trap.

Luke Bryan Brings Big Concert To Small Town

Outside of American Idol, Bryan prepares to bring his Farm Tour to four small towns in America. One of those towns happened to be Smithton Borough in Westmoreland County. Expecting over 20,000 fans, the singer decided to reach out to Joyce Cunningham to use her family’s farm for the event. Calling it the “biggest deal maybe ever for Smithton”, Cunningham was more than eager to help out. And as the word started to circulate around the small town, many believed that Cunningham was pulling a prank.

For one resident, Robinette Vitez, the thought of Bryan coming to their town seems outlandish. So they called to make sure the news was accurate. And to their astonishment, Cunningham was right. Another resident, Milan Harmon, said, “I honestly thought it was a scam at first because who’s going to come to a small town.”

With 20,000 people looking to travel to the small town, the residents still have some time to prepare as the concert doesn’t kick off until September 28.

(Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for FanDuel)