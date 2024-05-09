Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie Xo Mourns the Death of Her Father: “My Favorite Rock Star & My Hero”

On Wednesday, Bunnie Xo watched as her husband, Jelly Roll, completed his first 5K. After spending months focusing on his weight, the hitmaker continues to shed the pounds. And nobody is happier for him than Bunnie Xo, who didn’t miss the opportunity to jump into an ice plunge tub with him. But while celebrating Jelly Roll’s milestone, a few hours later, Bunnie Xo shared the news that her father, Bill, sadly passed away.

For fans of Bunnie Xo, they know about her father’s struggles with cancer. After being diagnosed with stage 4 last summer, Bill was eventually moved to hospice. But not liking the way he was being treated, Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll decided to break him out and bring him to live with them. And since that moment, Bill made some impressive strides in his fight against cancer. But sadly, his fight came to an end. Sharing the news with her fans, Bunnie Xo posted a collage of pictures of the two together. She captioned the post, “Hey Bill, I’m going to miss you. You are still my favorite rock star & my hero. This one’s going to hurt. Rest easy & don’t make too many angels fall in love.”

Fans Rally Around Bunnie Xo After Bill Passed Away

Given her popularity online, fans quickly filled the comment with love and support. “Bill you are the man! And you will always be missed good sir! And I am so happy we got to hang! Sending all my love Bunnie.” Another fan wrote, “Oh Bunnie…I’m so so sorry. I lost my daddy in 2020 to suicide… he was my absolute everything & my very best friend. Be easy on yourself especially. You took such good care of him. Both of your parents… & that wasn’t your job. I understand that also more than you’ll ever know. I’m gonna tell my daddy to make sure to welcome him & say hi for us.”

While missing her father, Bunnie Xo seemed to love the time they got to spend together in Nashville as both she and Jelly Roll often spoke kindly about Bill. For Bunnie Xo, Bill’s death comes less than two years after her mother passed away. Losing her last parent, fans continue to band together, hoping to share their condolences and help her through the tough road ahead.

