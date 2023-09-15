BTS’ V Plays Set for New ‘Tiny Desk Korea’ Series

BTS’s V has become the latest performer to record a concert for Tiny Desk Korea, a sort-of international spin-off of NPR Music’s popular Tiny Desk Concert series. The set was filmed in Seoul, South Korea last month and is distributed by LG U+ on YouTube.

During the concert, V played versions of “Love Me Again,” “Slow Dancing,” and “For Us,” all of which are featured on the singer’s debut solo EP, Layover. “These songs evoke a sense of fleeting tranquility, as if they effortlessly pass by and offer a soothing pause,” V said in between songs.

Tiny Desk Korea is a collaboration between NPR and LG U+ that launched in August. The Kim Chang Wan Band, Sunwoo Jung-a, and the Yun Seok Cheol Trio have all already played sets for Tiny Desk Korea.

With BTS, V has played two other Tiny Desk Concerts. One occurred in 2020, while the other took place in 2022.

V released Layover on September 8. While the singer is experiencing success as a solo musician, he recently opened up to fellow BTS bandmate Suga about the burnout he experienced during the height of BTS’ fame.

“I started to compare myself to others. ‘Because my pace is slower than the members and my thoughts are a bit different … is that why I’m more burned out?’ I thought this a lot,” V said. “Whenever I looked at our members when we perform, [I thought,] ‘The members are so perfect and they enjoy the stage, but why am I the only one like this?’ So relatively, my burnout was severe.”

“I was so exhausted that I asked, ‘Since tomorrow we only have dance practice, would it be OK if we took a day off?’ But we were preparing for our comeback and it was an important dance practice, so we couldn’t rest,” V revealed. “All this negativity piled up inside me.”

“I didn’t think I could do anything in that state, so I kept thinking of ways I could rest, but I couldn’t think of anything, so I even thought I should get hurt [‘If I get hurt, would I be able to rest?’]”, V continued. “I thought I should get hurt, but now I want to change that me of the past.”

Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images