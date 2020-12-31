I’ve been saying for years that Denny’s is a tragically underrated hang out spot, so I was thrilled to see that burwell finds romance in a Denny’s parking lot in a new video for “be my melody,” premiering below.

“be my melody” is a spare, fluttering love song that Richmond, Virginia singer-songwriter Whitney Asher, AKA burwell, initially wrote for a fan’s wedding before adapting for her own wedding. Asher wrote the song with Keilan Creech, who rounds out the folk-pop duo.

Lyrically, “be my melody” is about that feeling of finally finding your person or people in life—both musically and romantically. “I’d been waiting for the day / I’d find someone like you,” Asher lilts in the first verse over a gentle guitar part. “All the plans that I’d been saving / finally coming true / I’ve found a love to sing about / I’ll sing the words to you.”

“I’ve been in relationships where it felt like I was the only one carrying the song,” Asher tells American Songwriter over email. “It’s a gift to feel safe enough not to have it all together all of the time.”

The accompanying video is a silly, sappy black and white flick that shows Asher and her partner dancing in dinosaur onesies. “When you’re in a healthy relationship, you get to just be yourself and sometimes yourself is weird,” says Asher. “My brother gave me the dinosaur onesies for my birthday this year and something about it felt right.”

“I’m usually more of a pajama person myself,” Asher continues, “but the onesies serve as a reminder of what love (in real life) can look like, at least for me.”

For Asher, the onesies also double as a tribute to her late mother. “Near the end of last year, I lived through my biggest fear when my mom was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” she shares. “I had planned a trip to Denver for my birthday but spent that week, instead, navigating unexpected hospital visits with my immediate family. As we began the grieving process, we celebrated my birthday in matching unicorn onesies. In that, my mom created the same magic she always has by going all-out with thematic birthday decorations. Simply embracing life by acting silly with my family was the best part of a bad situation.”

“be my melody” comes after burwell’s latest singles “Silver Bells,” “Out of Place,” “House With No Mirrors,” and “Be My Escape.” It’s part of an ongoing project called new songs from the past, which itself is part of a larger project of revisiting old mementos with a fresh lens.

“I lost my mom in March just before quarantine hit and have spent much of this year sorting through the boxes I’ve inherited while processing my grief through music,” says Asher, who’s now prepping her debut EP called boxes. “As I continue to experience healing, I’m making peace with my identity and finding grace for the parts that still feel kinda broken.”

You can glimpse that grace in “be my melody” below.

“be my melody” is out January 1.