Cardi B Recalls Upsetting The FCC With Her 2021 Performance of “WAP” at the Grammys

Cardi B didn’t just top the charts with her and Megan Thee Stallion‘s raunchy hit, “WAP,” but she also upset the FCC. Cardi recently took to Twitter to reminisce about when she caused outrage with her performance of the single.

Cardi tweeted, “Y’all remember when the FCC almost sued me cuz I performed WAP at the Grammys? What about when all the republicans literally harassed me over it? On the news everyday… Y’all remember? Oooohhh cuz I do.”

Cardi and Megan’s performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards was well-received by many, but others tuning in at home were left extremely upset by the performance, declaring it extremely inappropriate. The FCC allegedly received over 1000 complaints regarding the performance.

According to Rolling Stone, one viewer issued a complaint in an email that read, “I felt violated with Megan Stallion & Cardi B’s performance. I am pro-sex-positivity and body positivity but this performance crossed the line into pornography.

“Many kids still awake at that time, and even non-consenting adults were unexpectedly staring at pure objectification of women at its finest,” the complaint continued. “Objectification perpetuates violence against women, maintaining the ripple effect that causes domestic violence, human trafficking, encouraging the consumption of women and then the disposal of them.”

Errol Webber, who is a Republican politician in California, stated online that Cardi “deliberately chooses to do wrong by girating and scissoring her WAP on national TV… in view of other people’s kids.” He also wrote, “She look embarrassed. This is how you know Cardi B knows right from wrong.”

The rapper responded on Twitter by writing, “The Grammies are PG. That means parental guidance. Meaning is your job like it is to mine to my child to monitor what they watch. My performance was around 10 pm on a Sunday Your child should be in bed ready for school the next day why are they up watching Wap?”

Cardi later addressed the controversy in her collaboration with Lizzo, “Rumors.” In her verse, Cardi sings, Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me / But I’mma keep doing what I wanna do / ‘Cause all the rumors are, all the rumors are true.

(Photo Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)