Celebrating ’80s KISS: Out with the Makeup, in with Their Heaviest, Poppiest, and Maybe Their Best Songs

Although KISS may have reached the “End of the Road” on tour after 50 years together, their iconic music will continue to live on. But like any classic band with a long, storied history, different eras can appeal to different people. In the ‘70s, KISS became famous with their kabuki-style makeup, outrageous stage antics and clothes, and high volume rock ‘n’ roll with raunchy lyrics. Between 1974 and 1979, they released seven studio albums, four solo albums (each member releasing his on the same day and dedicating it to his three bandmates), a greatest hits set, and two live albums. And yes, they recorded a lot of hard rock classics.

But here’s an unpopular opinion: ‘80s KISS might just be better. The band retained their arena-friendly sound and lascivious lyrics, but updated and polished their studio sound for the new decade that would be largely defined by pop metal. America hadn’t gotten any less decadent (probably quite the contrary), so their revised sound and use of music videos fit the times like a glove.

The group also had a shakeup due to original member Ace Frehley’s 1982 departure, so they brought in new and varied lead guitarists (Vinnie Vincent on Creatures of the Night and Lick It Up), Mark St. John (Animalize), and Bruce Kulick (Asylum through 1997’s Carnival of Souls) that helped lead to an interesting change in their musical trajectory.

There are those fans—even those band members—who will assert that the ‘80s were a weird time for KISS. Bassist/co-lead vocalist Gene Simmons was off producing other bands and acting in movies and was not fully committed. That fact is apropos for this list, because most of these selections were co-written and sung by guitarist/co-lead vocalist Paul Stanley.

For the purposes of the ‘80s, this list encompasses selections from 1982 to 1989, when KISS’ studio sound really was aligned with the aesthetics of so-called “hair metal,” in the Decade of Decadence.

This heavy-hitting stomper from Creatures of the Night is one of the most ominous-sounding KISS tunes ever recorded, as Simmons wails over a menacing riff: Wanna bite the hand that feeds me / Wanna turn the tides / Set the demons free and watch ’em fly. Like other massive Creatures cuts (“I Love It Loud” included), this tune benefited from a booming drum sound created by blending drummer Eric Carr’s original tracks with recordings of that sound bounced into a reverberant elevator shaft. What’s even more interesting to note is that this song was co-written by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, who also collaborated on “Rock and Roll Hell” from Creatures.

This is the title track to the first album where KISS took off their makeup. By this point, Stanley and Simmons were the two original members left, with Vincent and new drummer Eric Carr filling out the roster. Co-written by Stanley and Vincent, this raunchy rocker had the kinds of riffs and power chords totally suited to the ‘80s sound that had taken hold then. The lyrics leave little to the imagination. Add a bevy of babes to the video, and the band landed another gold album.

KISS’ hot streak continued with Animalize, their first and only album with guitarist Mark St. John. This rousing anthem for a steamy rendezvous was co-written by Stanley and future Bon Jovi hitmaker Desmond Child. While many bands from the ‘70s were trying to adapt to the new decade, KISS seemingly eased right into it. Animalize went platinum the year it was released and became their best seller since Dynasty was released five years earlier.

Stanley brought in former Plasmatics bassist Jean Beauvoir to help pen this dramatic tale of a seemingly demure 9-to-5 woman who leads a double life, with her appetite for excitement being satisfied by late-night rendezvous. This has some of the most memorable KISS riffs for this era, or any era, really. It borders on metal in terms of its intensity, and the choruses are unusual in that the main beat is played on toms and not the standard snare.

The opening track on the gold-certified Asylum is a high-energy rocker launched by rambunctious drum salvos from Carr. Songwriters Stanley, Child, and then-incoming guitarist Bruce Kulick walk that pop vs. metal line with electric energy, bristling riffs, and a glorious chorus. Kulick wails away in different spots and proves his mettle very quickly.

This Asylum gem was accompanied by an admittedly cheese-tastic performance clip featuring fire, water, scantily-clad models, and Stanley’s near-blinding fluorescent pink and yellow stage ensemble. It was soooo ‘80s. Stanley, Child, and Beauvoir penned this arena-friendly, mid-tempo track with big riffs and a tasteful solo from Kulick.

Crazy Nights saw KISS take on even more of a pop sheen, which was typical for a lot of mainstream rock bands at that time. Penned by Stanley, Kulick, and Adam Mitchell, this urgent and guitar-laden track is one of the heaviest on the album (which isn’t saying much—the singles were decidedly poppy morsels like “Crazy, Crazy Nights” and the synth-drenched ballad “Reason to Live“). As with all the songs on this list, Stanley delivers a great vocal performance with some impressively soaring high notes.

“Forever” was the monster ballad from the Hot in the Shade album that gave KISS its first big hit since 1979 and only its second Top 10 hit ever. But this dark tale of star-crossed lovers in the big city had a larger-than-life anthemic quality that also pulls you in. The song, co-penned by Stanley with hitmakers Holly Knight and, again, Desmond Child, was originally considered for KISS’ previous album, Crazy Nights, but Bonnie Tyler beat them to it and released her version in 1988. Weirdly enough, Molly Hatchet, Robin Beck, and even former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley all covered the track in 1989. This version is the best, but the others offer interesting variations.