It’s Brutal Out Here! Top Songs From Olivia Rodrigo That Capture Teenage Angst

It’s no surprise that so many teens have connected with Olivia Rodrigo‘s music. She injects a hefty amount of emotional turmoil into her songs that can only be mustered by someone in the throes of their teenage years. In other words, she is very angsty—in the best way possible. Find four of her most angst-ridden tracks, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

Up first, we have the most blatant example of Rodrigo’s angst, “brutal.” I’m so sick of 17 / Where’s my fucking teenage dream, she spits out, sneering at the idea that your teenage years are the golden ones. The rest of the lyrics list out reasons Rodrigo is muddling through: she’s insecure, she’s anxious, and nothing can help. After listening to this track, you’ll certainly agree, God, it’s brutal out here.

Insecurity and comparing yourself to others are hallmarks of your teenage years. Rodrigo details that experience in “jealousy, jealousy.” Co-comparison is killing me slowly / I think, I think too much / ‘Bout kids who don’t know me / I’m so sick of myself, she sings. Few artists have dialed in the feeling of self-doubt quite as well as Rodrigo does here.

Rodrigo’s angst is all her own—informed by her own experiences. In “ballad of a homeschooled girl,” she sings about her unique point of view having grown up isolated, in a sense. That experience has left her on shaky ground when it comes to social interactions. Each time I step outside / It’s social suicide, she sings.

Sometimes angst is quietly felt—or muddled through. In the closing track of her latest album, GUTS, Rodrigo asks a series of fair questions: When am I gonna stop being wise beyond my years and just / start being wise? / When am I gonna stop being great for my age and just / start being good? Instead of amped-up rants, Rodrigo opts for something more reserved here. Nevertheless, it might be one of her most affecting songs about the downsides of being young.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images