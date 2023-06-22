Chris Martin Seen Serenading Dakota Johnson During Coldplay Gig

Talk about couple goals! During his Coldplay concert at the Stadio Maradona in Naples on Wednesday evening, Chris Martin decided to serenade Dakota Johnson with a heartfelt performance. Captured on video, the singer made his way around the stadium before pausing to sing to the actress.

Johnson affectionately blew him a kiss in response. With Martin skillfully playing one of his popular tunes on the guitar, Johnson couldn’t help but beam with joy from the sound deck, showing her unwavering support. Martin, brimming with happiness, couldn’t suppress his smile as he left briefly, only to return to the stage and captivate the audience with his performance.

The couple has been together for nearly five years and is pretty private when it comes to their relationship.

The speculation about their romance initially began in 2017 when they were spotted together, but it wasn’t until 2018 that their relationship was officially confirmed. Johnson has demonstrated that she is not just a devoted concertgoer, but also Coldplay’s biggest fan. She even went above and beyond by introducing Martin to a form of tactile technology, making their shows more inclusive for the hearing-impaired community.

“They are called SubPacs,” Chris revealed on an episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast. “Dakota, my partner, gave me one as a gift because she saw someone online experiencing whatever they are experiencing with this—it’s kind of like body armor —you put it on and plug it in and it connects to the base.”

The 46-year-old revealed that it was Johnson who encouraged the band to adopt this technology, resulting in the implementation of 10-20 of these devices at all their shows. This significant development highlights their shared commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that fans with hearing impairments can fully enjoy Coldplay’s performances.

Johnson has previously discussed accompanying the band on tour during her free time, revealing that since they first met over five years ago thanks to friends, the couple has been inseparable.

The admiration for each other is clearly there, especially after Martin always makes it a point to let the audience know when the actress is at their concerts. At a London show in 2021, while introducing the song “My Universe,” Marting lovingly gestured toward Johnson in the audience, saying, “This is about my universe, and she’s here.”

(Photo Credit: James Devaney/GC Images)