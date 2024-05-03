Megan Moroney Announces Sophomore Album ‘Am I Okay?’ with New Single “Indifferent”

Megan Moroney released her debut album Lucky last year. It contained the hit song “Tennessee Orange” and the fan-favorite single “I’m Not Pretty.” Now, almost exactly a year after the release of her debut, Moroney has announced her sophomore album Am I Okay? will drop this summer. She released the first single from the record, “Indifferent” as well.

Moroney took to Instagram yesterday to share the good news with her fans and followers. “My sophomore album Am I Okay? is out July 12th!!!” she wrote in the post. “I can’t believe it’s happening again already. My debut album came out 362 days ago and I’ve spent the past year doing nothing but touring, writing this record, and basically living in the studio getting it ready for y’all. I love these songs SO much and I can’t wait for y’all to hear them,” she added.

To say that she had a whirlwind year would be an understatement. She launched two headlining tours, played shows with Brooks & Dunn, and, more recently, performed at the Stagecoach Festival. She has also been opening for Kenny Chesney on his current tour. The fact that she found time to record an album is mind-boggling.

Moroney went on to say that fans can pre-order vinyl copies of the album on her website. She’s also offering signed copies.

A photo in the post shows the tracklist with most of the entries blurred. However, it reveals that “No Caller ID” and “28th of June” will be included on the upcoming release.

Megan Moroney Leans Into “Emo Cowgirl” Moniker on New Album

A press release noted that the new record will see Megan Moroney digging deep into her feelings and sharing them with her fans. “Am I Okay? finds Moroney sharpening her phenomenal songcraft and sharing even more of her personal story. As he explores the endless ways that heartbreak upends our lives, Moroney digs deeper into the raw emotionality that’s earned her the nickname The Emo Cowgirl,” the statement read.

Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach