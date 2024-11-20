CMA Awards Host Peyton Manning Trades the Pigskin for a Mic: Watch NFL Legend Sing a Trio of Country Classics

The two-time Superbowl Champion, Peyton Manning, is set to host the 58th Annual CMA Awards on November 20 at 8 p.m. ET. Manning, who is originally from New Orleans and played at The University of Tennessee, has deep Southern roots and an innate affinity for country music. Hence, his consistent appearances with country musicians such as Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley, and Kenny Chesney come as no surprise.

However, Manning’s country music ties do not stop with just those three artists. Besides hosting this year’s CMA Awards and appearing on stage with those three musicians, Manning co-hosted the 2022 and 2023 CMA Awards show with Luke Bryan, and recently, has taken on an executive producer role on the upcoming docuseries, It’s All Country. Although, in a more causal sense, Manning has taken the stage on numerous occasions to truly prove his love for the genre. So, here are three times Manning has performed country live music on stage.

Dierks Bentley & “Folsom Prison Blues”

Any country music fan knows Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.” Hence, Manning was able to effortlessly join Bentley on stage to sing the Cash classic. The duet transpired at Manning’s 8th Annual Celebration of Caring Gala in 2015 at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. Given the philanthropic nature of this event, it comes as no surprise that Manning went up on stage to give just a little bit more of himself.

This is no musical masterpiece, though, Manning shows he’s not scared to show off his mediocre singing skills for the sake of the people. In essence, Manning’s appearance with Bentley is the type of live crossover fans love to see.

“Friends in Low Places” at Seven Peaks Festival

Once again, Peyton Manning joined Dierks Bentley on stage to sing yet another country music classic. Manning, with a drink in hand, took the stage at the Seven Peaks Festival to sing Garth Brooks‘ “Friend in Low Places.” Thanks to Manning’s casual get-up and laissez-faire attitude, it seems his appearance on stage was completely off the cuff.

The live collaboration was a total meme. Between Bentley’s ’80s outfit and what seems to be a wig, the performance surely gave the fans in attendance a laugh. Furthermore, it seems Bentley tried to get Manning to use his pocket-passing hips when they did some uncomfortably hilarious little shuffle. Again, the performance was pure fun and entailed nothing but smiles and laughs.

“Rocky Top” at Whiskey Jam with Lee Brice

If Peyton Manning didn’t sing “Rocky Top” publicly at least once, what kind of Tennessee alumni would he be? Well, no need to ask that question, because in 2016 Manning took the stage in Nashville Tennessee alongside Lee Brice to sing the school’s anthem.

Scoring an orange tie, Manning stepped on stage at Whiskey Jam and gave every University of Tennesse fan exactly what they wanted—A reinforced allegiance to Tennessee’s premier football team. Also, it seems Manning gives his all on this song seemingly thanks to his steadfast relationship with his alma mater.

