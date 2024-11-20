Here’s Every Way You Can Watch/Stream Tonight’s 2024 CMA Awards: Hosted by Peyton Manning, Luke Bryan, and Lainey Wilson

The countdown is on, as the 58th Annual CMA Awards is only a day away. Set to start at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 20, the show will include a laundry list of star-studded presenters and musicians gracing the stage. Thanks to the star-studded talents nominated, all of the awards are highly contested and will amount to some must-see TV. So, you don’t want to miss it, and American Songwriter is going to make sure you don’t.

Videos by American Songwriter

ABC Stations

If you don’t have a subscription to any streaming services, do not fret. The CMA Awards will be broadcast on all 55 of ABC’s local television channels. The stations not only include all 50 states, but also feature the territories and countries of Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Bermuda.

If available, the show will also be broadcast on ABC’s primary channel.

Streaming Services

Streaming services can get a little hectic and convoluted, so here is where and how you can watch the show effortlessly. There are a lot of options to stream the evening, as one can watch on YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, and Hulu + Live.

If you do not have a subscription to one of those streaming options, ABC Instant Access will also be streaming the show.

International Broadcasts

In addition to the countries and territories mentioned previously, the CMA’s will broadcast in the following countries, channels, and dates. Canada/CTV2 on November 20, United Kingdom/BBC iPlayer and BBC Four on November 21 and November 29, Australia/STAN and Nine on November 21 and December 7, Mexico/Canal 6 on November 25, Germany/RTLup on December 20, Norway/NRK1 on December 13, and Sweden/SVT on November 30.

CMA Awards & Time Zones

Lastly, here are all of the United States time zones in which the show will air. Eastern – 8 p.m. (Airing Live), Central – 7 p.m. (Airing Live), Mountain – 7 p.m., Pacific – 8 p.m., Alaska – 7 p.m., Hawaii – 7 p.m.

Some of the performers and presenters include Lainey Wilson, Post Malone, Chris Stapleton, Peyton Manning, Billy Bob Thorton, Jeff Bridges, and so many more. Tune in on your respective location, channel, and date to see everything the night has to offer.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage