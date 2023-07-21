Code Orange Releases New Single and Music Video Featuring Billy Corgan

Hardcore punk band Code Orange has just released a new single, “Take Shape,” featuring Billy Corgan. The new song is a heavy track with a metal edge, featuring vibes that feel like Lincoln Park meets Slipknot.

Videos by American Songwriter

The release of the single is accompanied by a music video, which features an interesting contrast between bright, cartoonish energy, and a strange darkness. Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins delivers his signature vocal style when he appears in the song towards the end. In the video, Corgan is seen on television donning an eerie mask.

RELATED: Billy Corgan Paid Hacker “Out of My Pocket” Not to Leak New Album ‘ATUM’

“Take Shape” is the new single from Code Orange’s forthcoming album, The Above, due out on September 29. Previous singles, “Grooming My Replacement” and “The Game,” will also be featured on the new album. The Above, Code Orange’s fifth studio album, is a follow-up to Underneath (2020).

“I have been working on the concept for this video, and others to come, for about a year and a half,” said Code Orange frontman Jami Morgan in a statement. “I am so thankful to have been able to sit under the learning tree of Max Moore and our [director of photography] Eric Robbins.

“They allowed me to sit in on every minute of this process from hirings to scouting, all the way to final coloring,” Morgan continued. “Being that deep was a revelation, and I have found a new love along the way. I couldn’t be prouder of the result.”

Morgan also discussed the intention of the band’s latest album. “We wanted the album to be able to wash over you with melody, aggression, and joy, but it was of equal importance that the closer you look, the more you are rewarded.

“It was to feel rooted in the ‘analog’ world, but with threads of digital reality binding things together,” Morgan added. “We wanted the sound and even the recording process itself to reflect that edict, so we enlisted Steve Albini at Electrical Audio to get the most real and raw version of the band possible, even recording us all at once in a room together for the first time in our career.”

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images/ Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images