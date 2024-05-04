Paul McCartney Finally Responds To Loving Fan 60 Years Later, Extends Invite

During the 1960s, there seemed to be no band bigger than the Beatles. And for Paul McCartney, he seemed to know the historic significance behind the craze. Wanting to make sure his time with the band was documented, he decided to pick up a camera and start shooting. Capturing the Beatlemania frenzy of the time, the photos gave an in-depth look at the stardom that surrounded the band. With the pictures making it into a museum exhibit, it appears that McCartney is finally reaching out to a fan who professed her love for him nearly 60 years ago.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sharing a video on Instagram, a snapshot into the past played as a young girl named Adrienne tells the world how much she loves the Beatles. The only problem, the video was shot 60 years ago. But better late than never, McCartney is finally making it right as he shared, “Hey, Adrienne. Listen, it’s Paul. I saw your video. I’m in Brooklyn now. I’m in New York. I finally got here. We got an exhibition, a photo exhibition. Come along and see it.”

From May 3 till August 18, fans can look back at the craze that followed the Beatles at the Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm exhibit. Looking at the information, the exhibit will feature over 250 photos personally taken by McCartney using his Pentax camera.

[RELATED: Ranking the 5 Best Beatles Songs Likely Written About Paul McCartney’s ’60s Girlfriend Jane Asher]

Paul McCartney Praises Famous Beatles Fan

While outside of the mania that encompassed the Beatles, McCartney recently praised Beyonce for her cover of his 1968 classic song “Blackbird.” “I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place. I think Beyoncé has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!”

And it seemed that both McCartney and Beyonce enjoyed a conversation together as he added, “I spoke to her on FaceTime and she thanked me for writing it and letting her do it. I told her the pleasure was all mine and I thought she had done a killer version of the song.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)