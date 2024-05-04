Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight, April 4, 2024?

With just a few episodes of Saturday Night Live left, Studio 8H welcomed numerous celebrities over the last few months. There was Josh Brolin, Kristen Wiig, Shane Gillis, Dakota Johnson, and who could forget – Ryan Gosling. Returning the SNL, Gosling once again tried to shed his Ken persona that followed him since the release of the hit film Barbie. Add the hilarious skits with Chris Stapleton performing and the episode became an instant classic. But while the show took a few weeks off, SNL returns Saturday night with special guest Dua Lipa filling in as host.

Over the seasons, Lipa appeared on SNL as a musical guest. And while gaining praise from fans, it appears she will return to the show, but this time – she will be the host. That is just the start for Lipa as she will also be the musical guest for the evening. Having double duty on SNL, it appears that cast members like Mikey Day are more than willing to help with the massive task.

In a recent promo for SNL, Lipa stood beside Day as she introduced herself as the host and musical guest for this week’s episode. Knowing the stress that can come with acting and singing, Day offered to help out. He said, “You know, if you get too tired to do music, it’s all good. I’m ready to tap in.”

While Lipa seemed shocked that Day sings, he added, “Yeah, I mostly just like freestyle rap. An old habit from my ‘Wild ‘n Out’ days.” Although intrigued by his singing past, Lipa didn’t need to hear him sing. And apparently, that caused some tension between the two as Day seemed more than eager to showcase his musical talents.

‘Saturday Night Live’ Teases Season Finale Host

Outside of Lipa hosting and performing, SNL already teased upcoming hosts which included Maya Rudolph returning on May 11. And to finish off the season, Jake Gyllenhaal will have the honor of hosting the last show. And as for the musical guest for the season finale, that duty will go to Sabrina Carpenter, who will make her debut on SNL.

Don’t miss Saturday Night Live, airing Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For those without cable, full episodes of SNL are available to stream the following day on Hulu.



