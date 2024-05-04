3 Essential Deep Cuts by The Who: Songs Worth Revisiting

Are you a fan of “Baba O’Riley”? How about “Pinball Wizard”? There are a ton of songs by The Who that are not just memorable, but downright fun to jam out to, decades after their release. And their biggest hits aside, The Who has quite a few deep cuts that even the most diehard Wholigans may not know about. Let’s look at a few essential The Whoo deep cuts that all fans should know.

1. “Bargain”

“Bargain” was born from the legendary 1971 album Who’s Next. The album had a lot of hits, but “Bargain” didn’t get as much love as it deserved. It’s a little treasure on the album, complete with infectious energy and masterful guitar work from Pete Townshend. It’s one of their more high-energy tracks that deserves the same kind of affection as “Baba O’Riley”.

2. “The Song Is Over”

Another great track from Who’s Next, “The Song Is Over” is a poignant ballad that shows off Roger Daltrey’s soul-packed vocal ability and Townshend’s emotional songwriting chops. It’s a bittersweet song that triggers images of one’s own personal nostalgia, and there isn’t a song out there that comes close to it.

3. “The Real Me”

This track from the beloved The Who rock opera Quadrophenia from 1973 is one hell of a song, to say the least. It’s a high-octane anthem bursting at the seams with The Who’s unique brand of energy. It also showcases the musical talents of everyone in the band beautifully. Keith Moon destroys the drums, John Entwistle delivers some powerhouse bass line, and “The Real Me” stands out as a sonic punch to the gut. It’s honestly shocking that the track isn’t as popular as their other huge hits.

