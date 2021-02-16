There is a difference between songs that are real, versus only well crafted, according to worship leader and artist Cody Carnes. The impact and longevity come when a writer can take a real moment and craft it excellently into a song.

Carnes sought to maintain this attitude when compiling his latest release, the deluxe version of his GRAMMY nominated album, Run To The Father.

The record is a collection of moments, Carnes told American Songwriter. With live versions of the songs from arenas and amphitheaters before COVID-19, and the peaceful aura of worship in the living room from Carnes’ home, the album shows a picture of the last year in a beautiful way.

“I’ve had these moments in all these different cities singing these songs and connecting with people, so these live versions really capture those special moments that I’ve had with the songs,” Carnes says. “The deluxe [album] gives people a window into what those moments were like.

“Half of these versions are live from lots of people in a room and half of them are live, literally, from our living room just singing and worshipping,” Carnes continues. “I love the contrast of the two. I love the picture that this record captures in the sense of going from lots of people together and then to everyone together, but virtually. Telling the story of the two things is interesting and beautiful. Both things are beautiful in their own way and I love that this record represents both sides.”

The songs on the record have two primary goals, Carnes says. First, the writer emphasizes he wants to communicate the heart of God to listeners, and with that mindset he hopes to craft lyrics people can resonate with and be reminded of the hope available to them in Jesus.

The incredible reality, Carnes notes, is that God uses music to do those things. “We really just ask God to help us write songs that will help people,” Carnes says. “Getting to be a part of that is such a joy, it’s such an honor.”

The stories he hears from listeners telling him how much his songs have helped them connect with God is amazing, Carnes continues.

“It’s so humbling. You’re writing these songs and trying to communicate the heart of God to people and when things really do resonate in that way, to us you take it as ‘man, God is really speaking to people and he’s using my music to do that.’ That’s such an incredible thing to be a part of and I’m constantly just blown away.”

The reach of Run To The Father has gone beyond any expectation, Carnes emphasizes. Each song not only impacted the lives of listeners, but changed and encouraged him in the writing and releasing process.

Carnes explains that he writes songs from real, sometimes turbulent moments in his life. The process of working through lyricism, finding the right way to communicate what he was dealing with and learning in that moment ends up changing him along the way.

It’s a beautifully personal thing when a song, written from such a personal vantage point, moves further than expected, changing hearts including the writers for the better, Carnes notes. That is why this release is so special and powerful.

If he had never released the songs, they would have still changed him, Carnes explains, but now others can experience the music and be affected as well.