Multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-nominated trio who dominated the airwaves in the 90s and 2000s is back with new music. The trio are excited to release their new track on digital platforms “To Be Loved,” which delivers their iconic, anthemic and undeniable rock fashioned from eloquent songcraft, lyrical honesty, and unshakable melodies.

“I’ve had so many thoughts and conversations about love this year. This song was an opportunity to voice those feelings .We all just want to be loved. We don’t need to complicate it. “To Be Loved” is a return to our roots. Melody on top of a riff driven track. It feels like home. It feels like Tonic,” Emerson Hart said.

To date, the band has landed six Top 10 singles, sold 4 million-plus records, and garnered a pair of GRAMMY® Award nominations. Their full-length debut, Lemon Parade, not only went platinum, but it also yielded the “#1 Most-Played Rock Song of 1997” in the form of the lead single “If You Could Only See.” The band’s follow-up single, “You Wanted More,” served as the lead-off from the platinum Original Soundtrack Album for American Pie and the second full-length, Sugar. In between a marathon of touring, they released Head On Straight in 2002. The single “Take Me As I Am” received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal” as the album vied for “Best Rock Album.”

Although this is the first track the band has released in almost a decade, that does not mean they have been away from the music they love. Outside of Tonic, each musician made a pronounced musical impact of his own. As a sought-after composer for film, television, and video games, Jeff wrote the score for HBO’s critically acclaimed The Night Of in addition to composing for Legion, Counterpart, Star Trek: Discovery, and more. He garnered the 2017 Primetime Emmy® Award in the category of “Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special” for Fargo. Dan played bass in the multiplatinum pop rock outfit The Fray before going on to establish himself as a writer and producer. In recent years, he’s been involved in artist management, working with the likes of Joe Jonas and Adam Lambert. Meanwhile, Emerson ignited a successful solo career, including albums such as Cigarettes and Gasoline [2007], Beauty in Disrepair [2014], and his 2019 third full-length 32 Thousand Days.

Stay tuned for more information and new music from Tonic!