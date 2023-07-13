Coldplay Cover Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”

Expect the unexpected! Coldplay continue to surprise their crowds, this time involving one of the best boy bands of all, Backstreet Boys! During their concern at Gothenburg on their Music of the Spheres tour, Coldplay surprised fans with their own rendition of the 1997 hit “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back.)” Towards the end of their set list, Chris Martin can be heard singing the stipped-down song, with the crowd cheerfully singing along in excitement.

Videos by American Songwriter

Backstreet Boys went on to share the video on their own social media account, excited about the cover, saying, “Buzzing from @coldplay’s cover of Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)! Truly an honor.”

“Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” was written and produced by Max Martin and Denniz Pop, which might have been the reason why Coldplay decided to play at the concert. It was the first single from the band’s second studio album, Backstreet’s Back released in June 1997 and their third single from their self-titled debut US studio album in 1998.

RELATED: Chris Martin Seen Serenading Dakota Johnson During Coldplay Gig

Coldplay has managed to remain in the headlines recently after they’ve been surprising their crowd with special renditions of popular songs. The night before, during their first night at Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, they paid tribute to the legendary Elton John, who just wrapped his five-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road Concert in Stockholm, Sweden. The artists excitingly connected across Sweden via live video, broadcasting both their concerts on July 8th.

“Elton, we want to say from all of us here, from all the fans and all the artists that you’ve loved and inspired and helped, we just love you so much,” Martin said to Elton as the crowd cheered. “We’re so grateful for everything you’ve done for us, everything you’ve done for the AIDS Foundation, every time you’ve been kind to anybody, everything you’ve done for LGBTQ, everything you’ve done for fashion and eyewear, everything you’ve done for sexiness and love… Everything you’ve done for music… The thousands of shows you’ve done, we love you so much.”

(Photo Credit: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)