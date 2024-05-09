Olivia Rodrigo and Dan Nigro Take Home Pop Music Songwriters of the Year at ASCAP Awards

Olivia Rodrigo and Daniel Nigro are a pop music dream team. Serving as her producer and frequent co-writer, Nigro has helped channel the young singer/songwriter’s talent into a massively successful career. Last night (May 8) the pair added another win to their long list of awards and accolades at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards.
According to Billboard, Rodrigo and Nigro took home the Pop Music Songwriters of the Year Award during the invitation-only event. This is the second time in her short career that the “Vampire” singer has won this award. The first time was in 2022. Nigro was on hand to accept the award as Rodrigo is currently on tour in Europe.
Rodrigo is no stranger to winning awards. Currently, her trophy case contains hardware from the Juno Awards, the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the Japan Gold Disk Awards, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and several more. Additionally, she has received several Grammy nominations including Song of the Year for “Vampire” and Album of the Year for Guts.
Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her Guts World Tour in March at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Pail Minnesota. She has plenty more dates in the United States and abroad. Her long trek comes to an end in August at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. See a full list of remaining dates below.
- May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
- May 11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
- May 14 – London, UK – The O2
- May 15 – London, UK – The O2
- May 17 – London, UK – The O2
- May 18 – London, UK – The O2
- May 22 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
- May 24 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
- May 25 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
- May 28 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum
- May 30 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
- June 1 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
- June 4 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
- June 5 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle
- June 7 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
- June 9 – Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena
- June 11 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
- June 12 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
- June 14 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- June 15 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- June 18 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
- June 20 – Madrid, ES – WizInk Center
- June 22 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
- July 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- July 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- July 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- July 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
- July 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- July 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- July 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- July 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- August 2 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- August 3 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- August 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- August 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- August 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- August 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- August 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- August 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- August 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- August 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Featured Image by Kate Green/Getty Images