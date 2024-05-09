Olivia Rodrigo and Dan Nigro Take Home Pop Music Songwriters of the Year at ASCAP Awards

Olivia Rodrigo and Daniel Nigro are a pop music dream team. Serving as her producer and frequent co-writer, Nigro has helped channel the young singer/songwriter’s talent into a massively successful career. Last night (May 8) the pair added another win to their long list of awards and accolades at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to Billboard, Rodrigo and Nigro took home the Pop Music Songwriters of the Year Award during the invitation-only event. This is the second time in her short career that the “Vampire” singer has won this award. The first time was in 2022. Nigro was on hand to accept the award as Rodrigo is currently on tour in Europe.

[Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour: Get Tickets]

Rodrigo is no stranger to winning awards. Currently, her trophy case contains hardware from the Juno Awards, the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the Japan Gold Disk Awards, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and several more. Additionally, she has received several Grammy nominations including Song of the Year for “Vampire” and Album of the Year for Guts.

Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her Guts World Tour in March at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Pail Minnesota. She has plenty more dates in the United States and abroad. Her long trek comes to an end in August at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. See a full list of remaining dates below.

May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

May 11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

May 14 – London, UK – The O2

May 15 – London, UK – The O2

May 17 – London, UK – The O2

May 18 – London, UK – The O2

May 22 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

May 24 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

May 25 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

May 28 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum

May 30 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

June 1 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

June 4 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

June 5 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle

June 7 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

June 9 – Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena

June 11 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

June 12 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

June 14 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

June 15 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

June 18 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

June 20 – Madrid, ES – WizInk Center

June 22 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

July 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

July 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

July 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

July 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

July 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

August 2 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

August 3 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

August 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

August 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

August 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

August 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

August 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

August 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Featured Image by Kate Green/Getty Images