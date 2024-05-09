What Is Happening? Taylor Swift Fans Are (Once Again) Convinced ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ Is Coming

Taylor Swift fans are still recovering from the double (album) whammy that the “Anti-Hero” singer dropped on April 19. However, Swift appeared well rested taking the stage in Paris after a two-month hiatus from her record-breaking “Eras” tour. The pop superstar is back and ready to cause more online chaos. Swift has made some changes to her setlist and costumes, again igniting a firestorm of speculation about her next career move.
Taylor Swift Fans Are in a Frenzy
If there’s one thing that Swifties know, it’s that everything is intentional with the 14-time GRAMMY winner. So if she changed up her setlist and wardrobe, there’s a reason.
So far, Swifties have noted that their queen has cut Lover’s “The Archer” and Speak Now’s “Long Live” from the setlist. “Taylor really said burn the old set list down WHAT IS HAPPENING,” one dumbfounded Swiftie wrote on X/Twitter.
Fans also couldn’t help but notice that Swift went straight into the Red era from Fearless — temporarily skipping over Evermore, Reputation, and Speak Now.
Additionally, Swift, 34, has so far sported new outfits for every ‘Era’ — including a new T-shirt for Red that now reads, “This is not Taylor’s Version.” For context, Swift began re-recording her first six albums in 2021 as part of an ongoing effort to regain control of her master recordings. Each re-recording has been christened “(Taylor’s Version.)”
She has only two albums left to re-release: her self-titled 2006 debut and 2017’s Reputation. Swifties have long reached the consensus that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is coming next. Many social media users believe the wardrobe changes confirm this theory.
Of course, some less conspiracy-minded Swifties think there might be a much simpler explanation for the wardrobe change. “Not everything is an Easter egg,” one X/Twitter user said. “It’s probably just referencing fans saying ‘this is not Taylor’s version’ when they hear the stolen version.”
But where’s the fun in that?
What Is Lana Del Rey’s Favorite Song From ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’
Much like the rest of the world, Lana Del Rey is enjoying The Tortured Poets Department. The “Born to Die” singer — who collaborated with Swift on the track “Snow on the Beach,” from the latter’s 2022 album Midnights — recently revealed her favorite song.
“The one, ‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?'” Del Rey told Entertainment Tonight on the Met Gala red carpet.
The album’s 10th track is a defiant response to Swift’s various critics throughout her 16-year career. You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me, she snarls. Del Rey can likely empathize.
