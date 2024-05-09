What Is Happening? Taylor Swift Fans Are (Once Again) Convinced ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ Is Coming

Taylor Swift fans are still recovering from the double (album) whammy that the “Anti-Hero” singer dropped on April 19. However, Swift appeared well rested taking the stage in Paris after a two-month hiatus from her record-breaking “Eras” tour. The pop superstar is back and ready to cause more online chaos. Swift has made some changes to her setlist and costumes, again igniting a firestorm of speculation about her next career move.

Taylor Swift Fans Are in a Frenzy

If there’s one thing that Swifties know, it’s that everything is intentional with the 14-time GRAMMY winner. So if she changed up her setlist and wardrobe, there’s a reason.

New red shirt (this isn’t Taylor’s version)

New red bodysuit

Speak now set after red

New speak now intro (dancers and castle’s crumbling)

New Speak now dress

Long live CUT

Reputation set after speak now

Folklore set after reputation

New folklore dress (yellow) — Blair⸆⸉ (Taylor’s verison) 🖋️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@BlessTSwift) May 9, 2024

So far, Swifties have noted that their queen has cut Lover’s “The Archer” and Speak Now’s “Long Live” from the setlist. “Taylor really said burn the old set list down WHAT IS HAPPENING,” one dumbfounded Swiftie wrote on X/Twitter.

Fans also couldn’t help but notice that Swift went straight into the Red era from Fearless — temporarily skipping over Evermore, Reputation, and Speak Now.

taylor alison swift what the fuck are you doing…. like wdym red was after fearless? and new outfits for every era so far? and the archer was cut? AHHHHHHHHH — liv⸆⸉ saw taylor philly n1 (@livskarma13) May 9, 2024

Additionally, Swift, 34, has so far sported new outfits for every ‘Era’ — including a new T-shirt for Red that now reads, “This is not Taylor’s Version.” For context, Swift began re-recording her first six albums in 2021 as part of an ongoing effort to regain control of her master recordings. Each re-recording has been christened “(Taylor’s Version.)”

THIS IS NOT TAYLOR'S VERSION?!? WHAT DOES IT MEANNNN #ParisTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/6j4Uh7YYoS — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 9, 2024

She has only two albums left to re-release: her self-titled 2006 debut and 2017’s Reputation. Swifties have long reached the consensus that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is coming next. Many social media users believe the wardrobe changes confirm this theory.

Ok, so what if one day she comes out with “This is Taylor’s Version” and announces reputation?! 🐍🐍🐍 #ParisTSTheErasTour https://t.co/AEjquQGdmE — almejandra (taylor’s version) 📜🪶🤍 (@alejan_drama) May 9, 2024

Of course, some less conspiracy-minded Swifties think there might be a much simpler explanation for the wardrobe change. “Not everything is an Easter egg,” one X/Twitter user said. “It’s probably just referencing fans saying ‘this is not Taylor’s version’ when they hear the stolen version.”

But where’s the fun in that?

What Is Lana Del Rey’s Favorite Song From ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

Much like the rest of the world, Lana Del Rey is enjoying The Tortured Poets Department. The “Born to Die” singer — who collaborated with Swift on the track “Snow on the Beach,” from the latter’s 2022 album Midnights — recently revealed her favorite song.

“The one, ‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?'” Del Rey told Entertainment Tonight on the Met Gala red carpet.

The album’s 10th track is a defiant response to Swift’s various critics throughout her 16-year career. You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me, she snarls. Del Rey can likely empathize.

(Photo via X/Twitter)