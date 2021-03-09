Cory Wong Talks New Variety Show, Cory & The Wongnotes, and More on ‘Surviving The Music Industry’ Podcast

The fog of 2020 is still heavy for Cory Wong, even though it has been his heaviest creative output to date.

On the latest episode of “Surviving the Music Industry” podcast, host Brandon Harrington and Wong cover a range of topics, including the variety show, Cory & The Wongnotes, finding the thread of your art for either longevity or for a period of time, and balancing ego and your purpose.

Wong may be known for his collaborations with Vulfpeck, The Fearless Flyers, the house band with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, his session work with Ben Rector, Dave Barnes, and Jon Batiste, to name a few, but new to his repertoire is host of his own podcast Wong Notes, his very own variety show, Cory & The Wongnotes, and a new album.

In recent years, Wong has come to the foreground as a champion solo artist of rhythm guitar. In 2020 alone, he has released over 10 album projects, highlighting what makes Wong undeniable as a guitarist and artist.

While Harrington finds that the story of Wong can be found all over the internet, he asks what is it that sets him apart from other guitarists? What is discovered is the balancing act of ego and narcissism, and why some can carry humility with them, while others don’t seemingly possess the quality of likeability. Wong shares what his purpose is and where he places his identity, which may be the source of his status.

But what if your identity could be taken away? Will you have the flexibility to maneuver what could be next for your career or open to other ideas that could be linked to your identity? Or better yet. Can your fans have empathy for change?

To hear the full conversation with Cory and Brandon, go here or stream on all major platforms. You can watch episodes of Cory & The Wongnotes on Youtube and stream the album on all major platforms.