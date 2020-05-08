Makes Yourself at “Home” with David Myles’ New Single

Considering how long people have kept in their homes and been separated from those they would normally be visiting, the arrival of new song titled “Home” would presumably be the last thing that would cheer anyone up or abate their desire to be literally anywhere but still at home.

Nonetheless, songwriter David Myles felt this song had something reassuring to offer, even during a time filled with such stagnancy, which is why “Home” serves as a key piece on Myles’ new album, Leave Tonight. The album is out now via Little Tiny Records.

Premiering today on American Songwriter, one aspect that makes “Home” stand out right away, is noting that Myles – a musician and songwriter known for a large body of work and for constantly composing more – wrote “Home” several months back. Not only was it written pre-global quarantine but it was written in the last decade to boot. The energy and collective mood of society has changed since then, and vastly so. Yet the vantage point of what Myles defines as “home” in the music isn’t as straightforward as one may understandably think after seeing nothing but the inside of four walls for weeks on end.

“For me, this song is about belonging, loneliness versus feeling loved and understood. It’s about the little things that we encounter day after day that really give us that sense of understanding. It’s interesting cause this was written well before this current crisis but it really feels like it could be about it,” says Myles.

Thinking over this sentiment, it’s easy to see how the context of “home” can go from be viewed as the physical structure and pivoted toward the feeling we get from forging emotional connections with those about whom we care and miss right now. The adage, “Home is where the heart is” makes for an apt companion to the values Myles’ emphasizes in the music.

I see the same people at the same time day after day

We nod as we pass but that’s just another way we say

Know me, show me, just tell me that I’m not alone

Give me a signal, show me a sign,

that all of these troubles aren’t only mine

“I wrote the third verse when I was thinking about how much I appreciate the people I would see everyday dropping my kids off at school. I don’t know them all very well, but we say ‘hi,’ we catch up, and they bring joy to my life. They bring a sense of community and love even though we aren’t particularly close. It’s amazing. Those are the things I’m really missing now. Those casual encounters that brighten up the most common experiences in our lives. That’s special,” Myles says.



Though “Home” can’t shorten the distance between one person to another, or make it so that everyone can open their doors, its light, acoustic, bluegrass-tinged stylization does its best to usher a sense of sonic emotional warmth and thoughts of that tightly-knit community love into homes where the song will be played. The tone on Myles’ guitar is smooth and rounded; the sound each plucked string melts into the next and during the instrumental interludes between verses, the brief rush of notes seem to run together but in a graceful and natural way. The flurry of notes sounds similar to how petals of spring time cherry blossom petals look when swirling around each other in a breeze. It’s a busy sight to behold but never one that inspires thoughts of chaos or discomfort, only poise and refreshment. Given how comforted and encouraged Myles was recording this song with his long time band, some of that vibrant spirit is bound to bring out even more of “Home’s” positive energy.





“I really hope people get into the pace and vibe of the song. I love bluegrass. And it’s a common passion for all the members of the band (we’ve been playing together for over 12 years!). I wanted to write something that paid tribute to that music and also really showcased how we sound as a band. We love playing together!! And I love writing songs that will be fun to sing and play as a group. And this one totally fits that bill. It’s got some ripping solos and the vocal arrangement stuff is a blast to sing. I’m such a lucky guy getting to play with the musicians I do,” says Myles.