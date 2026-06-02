3 Songs From Famous Rock Bands That Barely Sound Like Them

Bands earn an identity. As their fame grows, so does awareness of their signature sound. Those preconceived notions might not fully represent a band’s music, but they’re a strong estimate. So, when a band switches up its signature sound, it can be confusing for fans. The three rock songs below were a departure for legendary bands. Despite sounding very different from what we’ve come to expect from these bands, they proved successful.

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“Jump” — Van Halen

“Jump” is one of Van Halen’s signature songs. However, if you were acquainted with other hits from this rock band first and then heard this synth masterpiece, you’d be a tad confused. While the band mostly peddles high-octane, guitar-heavy tracks, “Jump” is all about synth tones.

The band abandoned their innate strengths and took a creative risk. It paid off for them, earning one of their biggest hits. They may have had a master guitar player at their disposal, but why not go out on a limb? “Jump” is evidence of the merits of bold creativity.

“The Ballad Of John And Yoko” — The Beatles

“The Ballad Of John And Yoko” was a very different offering from The Beatles in a few key ways. Firstly, the song is autobiographical, which wasn’t a mainstay in the band’s catalog. “Christ, you know it ain’t easy / You know how hard it can be / The way things are going / They’re gonna crucify me,” the lyrics read, as John Lennon reckons with his bad press.

This song was also only played by Lennon and Paul McCartney, making the personnel a departure from the rest of the band’s songs. This track reads more like a Lennon solo number with a McCartney feature than it does a true Beatles track.

“Angie” — The Rolling Stones

Most of The Rolling Stones’ biggest hits are powerhouse rock anthems. Minus the bluesy “Wild Horses,” their top-selling tracks aren’t intimate ballads. The only departure from this rule is “Angie.” This soft, plaintive track is seldom found in The Stones’ catalog. Its singularity is what attracted fans to it in the first place.

Jagger is uncharacteristically somber on this song. Listeners who only know his edgy, arena-filling sound will be shocked by how tender he is on “Angie.” This song was a case of sonic risk-taking, which luckily paid off for The Stones.

(Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)