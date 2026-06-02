“It Doesn’t Seem to Be There”: Barry Manilow Says He Doesn’t Know If His Singing Voice Will Come Back After Cancer Treatment

Barry Manilow’s singing days may be behind him. In an interview with Good Morning America, the Grammy winner revealed that his voice has taken a hit following his treatment for stage 1 lung cancer.

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“My voice, I don’t know whether it’s coming back,” Manilow told ABC News’ Chris Connelly on the morning show. “I did my first sound check about a month ago and I didn’t sound like me at all.”

“I just couldn’t believe that it’s over,” he added. “That is really upsetting. Because I don’t want it to stop.”

Now that his voice may be gone, Manilow admitted he’s taken it “for granted” over the course of his life and career.

“I don’t take it seriously,” he said. “Now I do, because it doesn’t seem to be there the way it always was.”

Despite his concerns about his voice, Manilow is gearing up to hit the road in support of his forthcoming album, What a Time.

The “Mandy” singer will begin his run in Reading, Pennsylvania, on June 25. He’ll play throughout the U.S. and U.K. over the summer. He’ll also host a 2026 Las Vegas residency, which is scheduled to conclude Dec. 19.

“I can’t wait to get back. I’m in great shape, I’m ready to go. I just hope my voice is there. If I sound good, that would be just great,” Manilow said. “I really don’t want to cry on stage, but I don’t know whether I’ll be able to hold that back this time.”

What to Know About Barry Manilow’s Cancer Battle

Manilow announced his cancer diagnosis in December. He learned he had the disease when doctors ordered tests due to a six-week bronchitis battle.

Manilow underwent surgery to remove the cancer, but did not have to undergo chemotherapy or radiation. However, his health took a dive when he contracted pneumonia and landed in the ICU.

“There was a couple of moments there that I thought this may be goodbye,” he said. “But these people at this hospital, they were just angels, saints. I could cry so hard every time I think about these nurses and doctors.”

While Manilow said he’s “doing good” now, he admitted that “it took longer than I thought it was going to take to get past this lung cancer.”

Manilow said that his health situation has prompted him to reflect on his life and career.

“Have I done everything I wanted to do? Have I been good to people? Have I made people feel good?” he questioned. “That’s all I ever wanted to do with my music.”

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