Born in Tennessee on This Day in 1927, One Half of the Husband and Wife Duo That Helped Dolly Parton Get Her Start

On this day (June 2) in 1927, Carl Butler was born in Knoxville, Tennessee. He grew up on the music of Roy Acuff and various old-time artists from the Appalachian region. Butler started performing locally in his teens. However, it wasn’t until after he’d completed his service in World War II that his career went to the next level. Later, he and his wife, Pearl Jones, formed a duo that charted numerous singles, including their multi-week No. 1 debut single “Don’t Let Me Cross Over.”

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By the time he was 18 years old, Butler landed his own radio show on the Knoxville-based WBIR. He sang and played old-time music in the style of Roy Acuff and Jimmie Rodgers. However, just as his career started to take off, he was called up to serve in World War II.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Recalls Pivotal Career Moment When She Got “Addicted” To Performing]

Butler continued singing and playing while deployed. When he returned to Knoxville after the war, he was ready to continue his musical career. First, though, he married his childhood friend, Pearl Jones, in 1947. According to the East Tennessee History Center, she worked as a meat slicer in Cas Walker’s deli. This was important to Butler’s career for multiple reasons. First and foremost, her steady income allowed the young couple to maintain financial stability while he toured regionally. Additionally, her employer hosted the TV variety show Cas Walker Farm and Home Hour, on which Butler performed.

Carl Butler Almost Died Before Finding Wide Success

Carl Butler was coming home from a gig with his band, the Happy Valley Boys, when the driver fell asleep at the wheel and slammed the car into a bridge. Butler was ejected from the vehicle and flew 100 feet. Everyone expected him to die. However, he clung to life.

Cas Walker played a pivotal role in Butler’s recovery. He paid his hospital bills and held a benefit to cover his facial reconstruction surgery. Thanks to his help, Butler was back on the road within six months of the accident.

Before long, Butler landed a recording contract with Capitol Records. The deal resulted in a handful of minor hits. By the middle of the 1950s, the musical landscape had changed in East Tennessee, leaving Butler largely without work. This led to a nervous breakdown. As a result, Pearl decided that the couple would move to Nashville to give him a better chance at further success.

Carl and Pearl Leave Their Mark on Music City

Carl and Pearl Butler moved to Nashville in 1958. Later that year, he was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry, where he stood with his musical heroes. By this time, he had already found success as a songwriter. Carl Smith took “If Teardrops Were Pennies” to the top of the country chart. Then, Rosemary Clooney made the song a pop hit. However, Butler had yet to record a hit.

Soon after moving to Nashville, Pearl decided to start touring with Carl. She would join him on stage for a few duets every evening, and they always went over well. So, they decided to record a song together. That song was “Don’t Let Me Cross Over,” which spent nine weeks at No. 1.

The couple recorded several more songs together, notching a handful of top 40 country hits throughout the 1960s.

Carl Butler and Pearl’s Connection to Dolly Parton

Carl and Pearl Butler didn’t just contribute a collection of classic songs to the country music world. They also helped a young Dolly Parton launch her career.

Parton grew up in nearby Sevierville, Tennessee, and would travel to Knoxville to perform on WIVK when she was 10 years old. It was around this time that Cas Walker hired Butler to host the East Tennessee Jamboree. Parton was one of their special guests. Moreover, she stayed with the Butlers when she was in town to perform.

“I wish you all could have known Carl and Pearl Butler. They were very important to me when I was starting out,” Parton said. “I worked with them on the radio in Knoxville when I was 10 years old. They were all part of the Cas Walker Show,” she recalled.

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