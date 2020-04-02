Dead Winter Carpenters Premieres “Cornerstone” in Advance of EP

“My mom was diagnosed with a rare case of ovarian/primary peritoneal cancer in the Fall of 2016. During that same period of time, my wife Jenni was due with our first child. There was an overwhelming sense of emotion and uncertainty circulating during those weary days. Fear mixed with hope, and everything in between. I started penning “Cornerstone” as a tribute to my mom,” says Dead Winter Carpenters frontman Jesse Dunn of the latest single that the Americana/roots rock band is premiering on April 2.

“Cornerstone,” a sweetly sentimental ballad, is the second single that the North Lake Tahoe, California-based band is releasing from their upcoming EP, Sinners ‘n’ Freaks (which is set for an April 24 release). The EP was recorded and mixed by Matt Baxter at Baxter’s Ranch Recording in Auburn, California. Baxter also produced it, along with Dead Winter Carpenters.





The initial song that Dunn sketched out (with co-writer Nick Swimley) was a biography of Dunn’s mother’s life, “told through three phases of verses. The chorus and bridge were meant carry a hopeful and uplifting message. An underlying theme of ‘we’re going to fight this with everything we’ve got.’

“Fast forward to the Fall of 2019, and my mom’s inspiring battle ended as she succumbed to the disease,” Dunn says. “My bandmate Nick Swimley and I put our heads together and reworked the groove and arrangement of the song following her passing. We also tweaked the lyrics of the bridge to reflect how my mom’s journey had developed.”

Despite the sad outcome of his mother’s cancer battle, Dunn chooses to focus on a positive aspect with “Cornerstone,” pointing out that it served as an important catalyst for the band: “We’re thrilled to release this one out into the wild as it is the impetus of why this new EP has come to fruition.”

DWC’s members – Dunn (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jenni Charles (fiddle, vocals), Nick Swimley (electric guitar, vocals), Brendan Smith (drums, percussion, vocals), and Jeremy Plog (bass, baritone guitar, electric guitar, vocals), as well as guest musician Jackie Greene (piano, Hammond B3 organ) – have chosen to put “Cornerstone” to charitable use.

“We’re partnering with the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance to raise awareness and funds for their incredible organization,” Dunn says. “The OCRA is the largest non-government funder of ovarian cancer research. Their commitment to the most promising scientific research is funding discoveries, creating new treatments, and hastening desperately needed breakthroughs.

“We are giving all donations and proceeds from the song to the OCRA from April 3rd through Mother’s Day (May 10th). Given the weight of the times, and the inability to travel during this global pandemic crisis, we hope that folks will be moved to donate to the OCRA to honor my mom, Donna Dunn, and women worldwide.”

Donna Dunn would have celebrated her 65th birthday on April 3, so the timing of this song’s release is intended as another way to celebrate her life. No doubt she would be very proud of her son’s musical accomplishments, and his decision to turn such a sad situation into something good for others.

To participate in the fundraising, consider OCRA and pre-save in advance.

<div class="adunit AS_In-Article_Bottom dfw-lazy-load" id="AS_In-Article_Bottom" data-size-mapping="AS_In-Article_Ad"></div></div><div class="wpb_wrapper td_block_separator td_block_wrap vc_separator tdi_30_535 td_separator_solid td_separator_center"><span style="border-color:#EBEBEB;border-width:1px;width:100%;"></span><style scoped>.tdi_30_535{margin-top:28px!important;margin-bottom:20px!important}</style></div><div class="td_block_wrap tdb_single_post_share tdi_31_c67 td-pb-border-top td_block_template_10" data-td-block-uid="tdi_31_c67" ><div id="tdi_31_c67" class="td-post-sharing tdb-block td-ps-bg td-ps-notext td-post-sharing-style1 "><div class="td-post-sharing-visible"><a class="td-social-sharing-button td-social-sharing-button-js td-social-network td-social-facebook" href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Famericansongwriter.com%2Fdead-winter-carpenters-premieres-cornerstone-in-advance-of-ep%2F"><div class="td-social-but-icon"><i class="td-icon-facebook"></i></div><div class="td-social-but-text">Facebook</div> </a><a class="td-social-sharing-button td-social-sharing-button-js td-social-network td-social-twitter" href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Dead+Winter+Carpenters+Premieres+%E2%80%9CCornerstone%E2%80%9D+in+Advance+of+EP&url=https%3A%2F%2Famericansongwriter.com%2Fdead-winter-carpenters-premieres-cornerstone-in-advance-of-ep%2F&via=American+Songwriter"><div class="td-social-but-icon"><i class="td-icon-twitter"></i></div><div class="td-social-but-text">Twitter</div> </a><a class="td-social-sharing-button td-social-sharing-button-js td-social-network td-social-pinterest" href="https://pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url=https://americansongwriter.com/dead-winter-carpenters-premieres-cornerstone-in-advance-of-ep/&media=https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/02093527/Dead-Winter-Carpenters.jpg&description=Dead+Winter+Carpenters+Premieres+%E2%80%9CCornerstone%E2%80%9D+in+Advance+of+EP"><div class="td-social-but-icon"><i class="td-icon-pinterest"></i></div><div class="td-social-but-text">Pinterest</div> </a><a class="td-social-sharing-button td-social-sharing-button-js td-social-network td-social-mail" href="mailto:?subject=Dead Winter Carpenters Premieres “Cornerstone” in Advance of EP&body=https://americansongwriter.com/dead-winter-carpenters-premieres-cornerstone-in-advance-of-ep/"><div class="td-social-but-icon"><i class="td-icon-mail"></i></div><div class="td-social-but-text">Email</div> </a></div><div class="td-social-sharing-hidden"><ul class="td-pulldown-filter-list"></ul><a class="td-social-sharing-button td-social-handler td-social-expand-tabs" href="#" data-block-uid="tdi_31_c67"><div class="td-social-but-icon"><i class="td-icon-plus td-social-expand-tabs-icon"></i></div> </a></div></div></div><div class="wpb_wrapper td_block_separator td_block_wrap vc_separator tdi_33_bbe td_separator_solid td_separator_center"><span style="border-color:#EBEBEB;border-width:1px;width:100%;"></span><style scoped>.tdi_33_bbe{margin-bottom:30px!important}@media (max-width:767px){.tdi_33_bbe{margin-top:-7px!important}}</style></div><div class="td_block_wrap tdb_single_comments tdi_34_6c3 tdb-comm-layout2 td-pb-border-top td_block_template_10" data-td-block-uid="tdi_34_6c3" ><style>.tdi_34_6c3 .comment-link{display:inline-block}.tdi_34_6c3 .comment{border-bottom-style:dashed}.tdi_34_6c3 .comment .children{border-top-style:dashed}</style><div class="tdb-block-inner td-fix-index"><div class="comments" id="comments"><div id="respond" class="comment-respond"><h3 id="reply-title" class="comment-reply-title">LEAVE A REPLY <small><a rel="nofollow" id="cancel-comment-reply-link" href="/dead-winter-carpenters-premieres-cornerstone-in-advance-of-ep/#respond" style="display:none;">Cancel reply</a></small></h3><p class="must-log-in td-login-comment"><a class="td-login-modal-js" data-effect="mpf-td-login-effect" href="#login-form">Log in to leave a comment</a></p></div></div></div></div><div class="td_block_wrap tdb_single_related tdi_35_5c8 td_with_ajax_pagination td-pb-border-top td_block_template_10 tdb-single-related-posts" data-td-block-uid="tdi_35_5c8" ><style>.tdi_35_5c8 .entry-thumb{background-position:center 50%}.tdi_35_5c8 .td-module-container{flex-direction:column;border-color:#eaeaea;flex-grow:1}.tdi_35_5c8 .td-image-container{display:block;order:0;flex:0 0 0%}.tdi_35_5c8 .td-module-meta-info{border-color:#eaeaea}.tdi_35_5c8 .td_module_wrap{width:33.33333333%;float:left;padding-left:10px;padding-right:10px;padding-bottom:9px;margin-bottom:9px;display:flex}.tdi_35_5c8 .tdb-block-inner{margin-left:-10px;margin-right:-10px}.tdi_35_5c8 .td-module-container:before{bottom:-9px;border-color:#eaeaea}.tdi_35_5c8 .td-post-category{display:inline-block}.tdi_35_5c8 .td-author-photo .avatar{width:20px;height:20px;margin-right:6px;border-radius:50%}.tdi_35_5c8 .td-excerpt{display:none;column-count:1;column-gap:48px}.tdi_35_5c8 .td-audio-player{opacity:1;visibility:visible;height:auto;font-size:13px}.tdi_35_5c8 .td-read-more{display:none}.tdi_35_5c8 .td-post-author-name{display:none}.tdi_35_5c8 .td-post-date,.tdi_35_5c8 .td-post-author-name span{display:none}.tdi_35_5c8 .td-module-comments{display:none}.tdi_35_5c8 .td_module_wrap:nth-child(3n+1){clear:both}.tdi_35_5c8 .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(-n+3){margin-bottom:0;padding-bottom:0}.tdi_35_5c8 .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(-n+3) .td-module-container:before{display:none}.tdi_35_5c8 .td_block_inner{display:flex;flex-wrap:wrap}html:not([class*='ie']) .tdi_35_5c8 .td-module-container:hover .entry-thumb:before{opacity:0}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_35_5c8 .td_module_wrap{padding-bottom:9px;margin-bottom:9px;clear:none!important;padding-bottom:9px!important;margin-bottom:9px!important}.tdi_35_5c8 .td-module-container:before{bottom:-9px}.tdi_35_5c8 .td_module_wrap:nth-child(3n+1){clear:both!important}.tdi_35_5c8 .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(-n+3){margin-bottom:0!important;padding-bottom:0!important}.tdi_35_5c8 .td_module_wrap .td-module-container:before{display:block!important}.tdi_35_5c8 .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(-n+3) .td-module-container:before{display:none!important}}@media (min-width:768px) and (max-width:1018px){.tdi_35_5c8 .td_module_wrap{padding-bottom:9px;margin-bottom:9px;clear:none!important;padding-bottom:9px!important;margin-bottom:9px!important}.tdi_35_5c8 .td-module-container:before{bottom:-9px}.tdi_35_5c8 .td_module_wrap:nth-child(3n+1){clear:both!important}.tdi_35_5c8 .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(-n+3){margin-bottom:0!important;padding-bottom:0!important}.tdi_35_5c8 .td_module_wrap .td-module-container:before{display:block!important}.tdi_35_5c8 .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(-n+3) .td-module-container:before{display:none!important}}@media (max-width:767px){.tdi_35_5c8 .td-image-container{flex:0 0 30%;width:30%;display:block;order:0}.tdi_35_5c8 .td-module-container{flex-direction:row}.tdi_35_5c8 .td-module-meta-info{padding:0 5px 5px 10px}.tdi_35_5c8 .td_module_wrap{width:100%;float:left;padding-bottom:9px;margin-bottom:9px;padding-bottom:9px!important;margin-bottom:9px!important}.tdi_35_5c8 .td-module-container:before{bottom:-9px}.tdi_35_5c8 .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(1){margin-bottom:0!important;padding-bottom:0!important}.tdi_35_5c8 .td_module_wrap .td-module-container:before{display:block!important}.tdi_35_5c8 .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(1) .td-module-container:before{display:none!important}}</style><script>var block_tdi_35_5c8 = new tdBlock(); block_tdi_35_5c8.id = "tdi_35_5c8"; block_tdi_35_5c8.atts = '{"modules_on_row":"eyJhbGwiOiIzMy4zMzMzMzMzMyUiLCJwaG9uZSI6IjEwMCUifQ==","modules_category":"image","show_author":"none","show_date":"none","show_com":"none","show_excerpt":"none","show_btn":"none","ajax_pagination":"next_prev","related_articles_posts_limit":"3","image_width":"eyJwaG9uZSI6IjMwIn0=","image_floated":"eyJwaG9uZSI6ImZsb2F0X2xlZnQifQ==","meta_padding":"eyJwaG9uZSI6IjBweCA1cHggNXB4IDEwcHgifQ==","limit":"3","offset":"","live_filter":"cur_post_same_categories","td_ajax_filter_type":"td_custom_related","live_filter_cur_post_id":453462,"sample_posts_data":false,"separator":"","custom_title":"RELATED ARTICLES","block_template_id":"","mc1_tl":"","mc1_el":"","related_articles_type":"","related_articles_posts_offset":"","nextprev":"","container_width":"","modules_gap":"20","m_padding":"","all_modules_space":"","modules_border_size":"","modules_border_style":"","modules_border_color":"#eaeaea","modules_divider":"","divider_on":"","modules_divider_color":"#eaeaea","shadow_shadow_header":"","shadow_shadow_title":"Shadow","shadow_shadow_size":"","shadow_shadow_offset_horizontal":"","shadow_shadow_offset_vertical":"","shadow_shadow_spread":"","shadow_shadow_color":"","h_effect":"","image_size":"","image_alignment":"50","image_height":"","image_radius":"","video_icon":"","hide_image":"","meta_info_align":"","meta_info_horiz":"content-horiz-left","meta_width":"","meta_margin":"","art_title":"","art_excerpt":"","excerpt_col":"1","excerpt_gap":"","art_audio":"","art_audio_size":"1.5","art_btn":"","meta_info_border_size":"","meta_info_border_style":"","meta_info_border_color":"#eaeaea","modules_category_spacing":"","modules_category_padding":"","modules_cat_border":"","modules_category_radius":"0","show_cat":"inline-block","author_photo":"","author_photo_size":"","author_photo_space":"","author_photo_radius":"","show_modified_date":"","excerpt_middle":"","excerpt_inline":"","show_audio":"block","hide_audio":"","meta_space":"","btn_title":"","btn_margin":"","btn_padding":"","btn_border_width":"","btn_radius":"","pag_space":"","pag_padding":"","pag_border_width":"","pag_border_radius":"","prev_tdicon":"","next_tdicon":"","pag_icons_size":"","f_header_font_header":"","f_header_font_title":"Block header","f_header_font_settings":"","f_header_font_family":"","f_header_font_size":"","f_header_font_line_height":"","f_header_font_style":"","f_header_font_weight":"","f_header_font_transform":"","f_header_font_spacing":"","f_header_":"","f_ajax_font_title":"Ajax categories","f_ajax_font_settings":"","f_ajax_font_family":"","f_ajax_font_size":"","f_ajax_font_line_height":"","f_ajax_font_style":"","f_ajax_font_weight":"","f_ajax_font_transform":"","f_ajax_font_spacing":"","f_ajax_":"","f_more_font_title":"Load more button","f_more_font_settings":"","f_more_font_family":"","f_more_font_size":"","f_more_font_line_height":"","f_more_font_style":"","f_more_font_weight":"","f_more_font_transform":"","f_more_font_spacing":"","f_more_":"","f_title_font_header":"","f_title_font_title":"Article title","f_title_font_settings":"","f_title_font_family":"","f_title_font_size":"","f_title_font_line_height":"","f_title_font_style":"","f_title_font_weight":"","f_title_font_transform":"","f_title_font_spacing":"","f_title_":"","f_cat_font_title":"Article category tag","f_cat_font_settings":"","f_cat_font_family":"","f_cat_font_size":"","f_cat_font_line_height":"","f_cat_font_style":"","f_cat_font_weight":"","f_cat_font_transform":"","f_cat_font_spacing":"","f_cat_":"","f_meta_font_title":"Article meta info","f_meta_font_settings":"","f_meta_font_family":"","f_meta_font_size":"","f_meta_font_line_height":"","f_meta_font_style":"","f_meta_font_weight":"","f_meta_font_transform":"","f_meta_font_spacing":"","f_meta_":"","f_ex_font_title":"Article excerpt","f_ex_font_settings":"","f_ex_font_family":"","f_ex_font_size":"","f_ex_font_line_height":"","f_ex_font_style":"","f_ex_font_weight":"","f_ex_font_transform":"","f_ex_font_spacing":"","f_ex_":"","f_btn_font_title":"Article read more button","f_btn_font_settings":"","f_btn_font_family":"","f_btn_font_size":"","f_btn_font_line_height":"","f_btn_font_style":"","f_btn_font_weight":"","f_btn_font_transform":"","f_btn_font_spacing":"","f_btn_":"","mix_color":"","mix_type":"","fe_brightness":"1","fe_contrast":"1","fe_saturate":"1","mix_color_h":"","mix_type_h":"","fe_brightness_h":"1","fe_contrast_h":"1","fe_saturate_h":"1","m_bg":"","color_overlay":"","title_txt":"","title_txt_hover":"","all_underline_color":"#000","all_underline_height":"","cat_bg":"","cat_bg_hover":"","cat_txt":"","cat_txt_hover":"","cat_border":"","cat_border_hover":"","meta_bg":"","author_txt":"","author_txt_hover":"","date_txt":"","ex_txt":"","com_bg":"","com_txt":"","shadow_m_shadow_header":"","shadow_m_shadow_title":"Meta info shadow","shadow_m_shadow_size":"","shadow_m_shadow_offset_horizontal":"","shadow_m_shadow_offset_vertical":"","shadow_m_shadow_spread":"","shadow_m_shadow_color":"","audio_btn_color":"","audio_time_color":"","audio_bar_color":"","audio_bar_curr_color":"","btn_bg":"","btn_bg_hover":"","btn_txt":"","btn_txt_hover":"","btn_border":"","btn_border_hover":"","nextprev_icon":"","nextprev_icon_h":"","nextprev_bg":"","nextprev_bg_h":"","nextprev_border":"","nextprev_border_h":"","el_class":"","tdc_css":"","live_filter_cur_post_author":"23215","td_column_number":2,"header_color":"","ajax_pagination_infinite_stop":"","td_ajax_preloading":"","td_filter_default_txt":"","td_ajax_filter_ids":"","color_preset":"","border_top":"","css":"","class":"tdi_35_5c8","tdc_css_class":"tdi_35_5c8","tdc_css_class_style":"tdi_35_5c8_rand_style"}'; block_tdi_35_5c8.td_column_number = "2"; block_tdi_35_5c8.block_type = "tdb_single_related"; block_tdi_35_5c8.post_count = "3"; block_tdi_35_5c8.found_posts = "3518"; block_tdi_35_5c8.header_color = ""; block_tdi_35_5c8.ajax_pagination_infinite_stop = ""; block_tdi_35_5c8.max_num_pages = "1173"; tdBlocksArray.push(block_tdi_35_5c8);</script><div class="td-block-title-wrap"><h4 class="td-block-title"><span>RELATED ARTICLES</span></h4></div><div id=tdi_35_5c8 class="td_block_inner tdb-block-inner td-fix-index"><div class="tdb_module_related td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-container td-category-pos-image"><div class="td-image-container"> <a href="https://americansongwriter.com/news/best-new-music/" class="td-post-category">Best New Music</a><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/dylan-hartigan-releases-new-single-my-island/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap" title="Dylan Hartigan Releases New Single, “My Island”"><style>@media (-webkit-max-device-pixel-ratio:2){.td-thumb-css.tdi_36_8d6{background-image:url(https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/02125711/Dylan-Hartigan.jpg)}}</style><span data-bg="url(https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/02125711/Dylan-Hartigan-696x464.jpg)" class="entry-thumb td-thumb-css tdi_36_8d6 rocket-lazyload" style="" ></span></a></div></div><div class="td-module-meta-info"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/dylan-hartigan-releases-new-single-my-island/" rel="bookmark" title="Dylan Hartigan Releases New Single, “My Island”">Dylan Hartigan Releases New Single, “My Island”</a></h3><div class="td-editor-date"> <span class="td-author-date"> <span class="td-post-author-name"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/author/brad-curry/">Brad Curry</a> <span>-</span> </span> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-04-02T12:57:41+00:00" >April 2, 2020</time></span> <span class="td-module-comments"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/dylan-hartigan-releases-new-single-my-island/#respond">0</a></span> </span></div><div class="td-excerpt">In a time where there’s so much uncertainty going on in this world, many are turning to music to help cope. Creatives, especially songwriters, are...</div><div class="td-read-more"> <a href="https://americansongwriter.com/dylan-hartigan-releases-new-single-my-island/">Read more</a></div></div></div></div><div class="tdb_module_related td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-container td-category-pos-image"><div class="td-image-container"> <a href="https://americansongwriter.com/news/best-new-music/" class="td-post-category">Best New Music</a><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/sweet-crude-rocks-english-and-louisiana-french-on-porkupine-video/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap" title="Sweet Crude Rocks English and Louisiana-French On “Porkupine,” Video"><style>@media (-webkit-max-device-pixel-ratio:2){.td-thumb-css.tdi_37_552{background-image:url(https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/02124649/sweet_crude-1392x929.jpg)}}</style><span data-bg="url(https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/02124649/sweet_crude-696x464.jpg)" class="entry-thumb td-thumb-css tdi_37_552 rocket-lazyload" style="" ></span></a></div></div><div class="td-module-meta-info"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/sweet-crude-rocks-english-and-louisiana-french-on-porkupine-video/" rel="bookmark" title="Sweet Crude Rocks English and Louisiana-French On “Porkupine,” Video">Sweet Crude Rocks English and Louisiana-French On “Porkupine,” Video</a></h3><div class="td-editor-date"> <span class="td-author-date"> <span class="td-post-author-name"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/author/macie-bennett/">Macie Bennett</a> <span>-</span> </span> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-04-02T12:47:46+00:00" >April 2, 2020</time></span> <span class="td-module-comments"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/sweet-crude-rocks-english-and-louisiana-french-on-porkupine-video/#respond">0</a></span> </span></div><div class="td-excerpt"> New Orleans-based pop ensemble, Sweet Crude, is as eccentric as their city in their new music video, “Porkupine.” Out everywhere tomorrow and...</div><div class="td-read-more"> <a href="https://americansongwriter.com/sweet-crude-rocks-english-and-louisiana-french-on-porkupine-video/">Read more</a></div></div></div></div><div class="tdb_module_related td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-container td-category-pos-image"><div class="td-image-container"> <a href="https://americansongwriter.com/news/best-new-music/" class="td-post-category">Best New Music</a><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/ali-holder-premieres-latest-single-reborn/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap" title="Ali Holder Premieres Latest Single, “Reborn”"><style>@media (-webkit-max-device-pixel-ratio:2){.td-thumb-css.tdi_38_8eb{background-image:url(https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/02122028/Ali-Holder-1392x928.jpg)}}</style><span data-bg="url(https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/02122028/Ali-Holder-696x464.jpg)" class="entry-thumb td-thumb-css tdi_38_8eb rocket-lazyload" style="" ></span></a></div></div><div class="td-module-meta-info"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/ali-holder-premieres-latest-single-reborn/" rel="bookmark" title="Ali Holder Premieres Latest Single, “Reborn”">Ali Holder Premieres Latest Single, “Reborn”</a></h3><div class="td-editor-date"> <span class="td-author-date"> <span class="td-post-author-name"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/author/madeline-crone/">Madeline Crone</a> <span>-</span> </span> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-04-02T12:21:34+00:00" >April 2, 2020</time></span> <span class="td-module-comments"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/ali-holder-premieres-latest-single-reborn/#respond">0</a></span> </span></div><div class="td-excerpt"> Today, singer-songwriter Ali Holder premiered her latest single, “Reborn” on American Songwriter. The song comes ahead of her third album, Uncomfortable Truths,...</div><div class="td-read-more"> <a href="https://americansongwriter.com/ali-holder-premieres-latest-single-reborn/">Read more</a></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div><div class="vc_column tdi_40_ee5 wpb_column vc_column_container tdc-column td-pb-span4"><style scoped>.tdi_40_ee5{vertical-align:baseline}.tdi_40_ee5{width:360px!important}@media (max-width:767px){.tdi_40_ee5{width:auto!important}}@media (min-width:768px) and (max-width:1018px){.tdi_40_ee5{width:330px!important}}</style><div class="wpb_wrapper"><div class="wpb_wrapper td_block_wrap vc_widget_sidebar tdi_42_356 " ><div class="td-a-rec td-a-rec-id-sidebar tdi_43_60c td_block_template_10"><style>.tdi_43_60c.td-a-rec-img{text-align:left}.tdi_43_60c.td-a-rec-img img{margin:0 auto 0 0}</style><div class="adunit AS_Sidebar_Ad1 dfw-lazy-load" id="AS_Sidebar_Ad1" data-size-mapping="AS_Sidebar_Ad1"></div></div><div class="td_block_wrap td_block_1 td_block_widget tdi_44_b80 td-pb-border-top td_block_template_10 tdc-no-posts td-column-1" data-td-block-uid="tdi_44_b80" ><script>var block_tdi_44_b80 = new tdBlock(); block_tdi_44_b80.id = "tdi_44_b80"; block_tdi_44_b80.atts = '{"custom_title":"Popular Posts","custom_url":"","block_template_id":"","header_text_color":"#","border_color":"#","accent_text_color":"#","m4_tl":"","m4_el":"","m6_tl":"","limit":"5","offset":"","el_class":"","post_ids":"","category_id":"","category_ids":"","tag_slug":"","autors_id":"","installed_post_types":"","sort":"jetpack_popular_2","td_ajax_filter_type":"","td_ajax_filter_ids":"","td_filter_default_txt":"All","td_ajax_preloading":"","ajax_pagination":"","ajax_pagination_infinite_stop":"","class":"td_block_widget tdi_44_b80","separator":"","show_modified_date":"","f_header_font_header":"","f_header_font_title":"Block header","f_header_font_settings":"","f_header_font_family":"","f_header_font_size":"","f_header_font_line_height":"","f_header_font_style":"","f_header_font_weight":"","f_header_font_transform":"","f_header_font_spacing":"","f_header_":"","f_ajax_font_title":"Ajax categories","f_ajax_font_settings":"","f_ajax_font_family":"","f_ajax_font_size":"","f_ajax_font_line_height":"","f_ajax_font_style":"","f_ajax_font_weight":"","f_ajax_font_transform":"","f_ajax_font_spacing":"","f_ajax_":"","f_more_font_title":"Load more button","f_more_font_settings":"","f_more_font_family":"","f_more_font_size":"","f_more_font_line_height":"","f_more_font_style":"","f_more_font_weight":"","f_more_font_transform":"","f_more_font_spacing":"","f_more_":"","m4f_title_font_header":"","m4f_title_font_title":"Article title","m4f_title_font_settings":"","m4f_title_font_family":"","m4f_title_font_size":"","m4f_title_font_line_height":"","m4f_title_font_style":"","m4f_title_font_weight":"","m4f_title_font_transform":"","m4f_title_font_spacing":"","m4f_title_":"","m4f_cat_font_title":"Article category tag","m4f_cat_font_settings":"","m4f_cat_font_family":"","m4f_cat_font_size":"","m4f_cat_font_line_height":"","m4f_cat_font_style":"","m4f_cat_font_weight":"","m4f_cat_font_transform":"","m4f_cat_font_spacing":"","m4f_cat_":"","m4f_meta_font_title":"Article meta info","m4f_meta_font_settings":"","m4f_meta_font_family":"","m4f_meta_font_size":"","m4f_meta_font_line_height":"","m4f_meta_font_style":"","m4f_meta_font_weight":"","m4f_meta_font_transform":"","m4f_meta_font_spacing":"","m4f_meta_":"","m4f_ex_font_title":"Article excerpt","m4f_ex_font_settings":"","m4f_ex_font_family":"","m4f_ex_font_size":"","m4f_ex_font_line_height":"","m4f_ex_font_style":"","m4f_ex_font_weight":"","m4f_ex_font_transform":"","m4f_ex_font_spacing":"","m4f_ex_":"","m6f_title_font_header":"","m6f_title_font_title":"Article title","m6f_title_font_settings":"","m6f_title_font_family":"","m6f_title_font_size":"","m6f_title_font_line_height":"","m6f_title_font_style":"","m6f_title_font_weight":"","m6f_title_font_transform":"","m6f_title_font_spacing":"","m6f_title_":"","m6f_cat_font_title":"Article category tag","m6f_cat_font_settings":"","m6f_cat_font_family":"","m6f_cat_font_size":"","m6f_cat_font_line_height":"","m6f_cat_font_style":"","m6f_cat_font_weight":"","m6f_cat_font_transform":"","m6f_cat_font_spacing":"","m6f_cat_":"","m6f_meta_font_title":"Article meta info","m6f_meta_font_settings":"","m6f_meta_font_family":"","m6f_meta_font_size":"","m6f_meta_font_line_height":"","m6f_meta_font_style":"","m6f_meta_font_weight":"","m6f_meta_font_transform":"","m6f_meta_font_spacing":"","m6f_meta_":"","css":"","tdc_css":"","td_column_number":1,"header_color":"","color_preset":"","border_top":"","tdc_css_class":"tdi_44_b80","tdc_css_class_style":"tdi_44_b80_rand_style"}'; block_tdi_44_b80.td_column_number = "1"; block_tdi_44_b80.block_type = "td_block_1"; block_tdi_44_b80.post_count = "0"; block_tdi_44_b80.found_posts = "0"; block_tdi_44_b80.header_color = ""; block_tdi_44_b80.ajax_pagination_infinite_stop = ""; block_tdi_44_b80.max_num_pages = "0"; tdBlocksArray.push(block_tdi_44_b80);</script><div class="td-block-title-wrap"><h4 class="td-block-title"><span class="td-pulldown-size">Popular Posts</span></h4></div><div id=tdi_44_b80 class="td_block_inner"></div></div><div class="td-a-rec td-a-rec-id-custom_ad_2 td-rec-hide-on-p tdi_45_735 td_block_template_10"><style>.tdi_45_735.td-a-rec-img{text-align:left}.tdi_45_735.td-a-rec-img img{margin:0 auto 0 0}</style><div class="adunit AS_Sidebar_Ad2 dfw-lazy-load" id="AS_Sidebar_Ad2" data-size-mapping="AS_Sidebar_Ad2"></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div> <span class="td-page-meta" itemprop="author" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/Person"><meta itemprop="name" content="Kira Grunenberg"></span><meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2020-04-02T07:29:00-05:00"><meta itemprop="dateModified" content="2020-04-02T11:08:38-05:00"><meta itemscope itemprop="mainEntityOfPage" itemType="https://schema.org/WebPage" itemid="https://americansongwriter.com/dead-winter-carpenters-premieres-cornerstone-in-advance-of-ep/"/><span class="td-page-meta" itemprop="publisher" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/Organization"><span class="td-page-meta" itemprop="logo" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/logo.png"></span><meta itemprop="name" content="American Songwriter"></span><meta itemprop="headline" content="Dead Winter Carpenters Premieres "Cornerstone" in Advance of EP"><span class="td-page-meta" itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/02093527/Dead-Winter-Carpenters.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="1320"><meta itemprop="height" content="880"></span></article></div></div></div><div class="tdc-footer-wrap "><div class="td-footer-wrapper td-footer-container td-container-wrap td_stretch_container td_stretch_content_1200"><div class="td-container"><div class="td-pb-row"><div class="td-pb-span12"></div></div><div class="td-pb-row"><div class="td-pb-span8"><aside class="td_block_template_10 widget widget_nav_menu"><div class="menu-footer-main-container"><ul id="menu-footer-main" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-157228" class="top-level menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor menu-item-first td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-157228"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/news/">News</a></li><li id="menu-item-155672" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155672"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/news/latest-news/">Latest News</a></li><li id="menu-item-155673" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155673"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/news/best-new-music/">Best New Music</a></li><li id="menu-item-155674" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155674"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/news/daily-discovery/">Daily Discovery</a></li><li id="menu-item-155740" class="top-level menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155740"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/features/">Features</a></li><li id="menu-item-155678" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155678"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/features/articles/">Articles</a></li><li id="menu-item-155677" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155677"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/features/interviews/">Interviews</a></li><li id="menu-item-155744" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155744"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/features/thelist/">The List</a></li><li id="menu-item-155745" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155745"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/features/video-sessions/">Video Sessions</a></li><li id="menu-item-155743" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155743"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/features/photo-galleries/">Photo Galleries</a></li><li id="menu-item-155742" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155742"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/features/lyric-of-the-week/">Lyric Of The Week</a></li><li id="menu-item-155746" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155746"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/features/writer-of-the-week/">Writer Of The Week</a></li><li id="menu-item-155675" class="top-level menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155675"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/reviews/">Reviews</a></li><li id="menu-item-155747" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155747"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/reviews/album-reviews/">Album Reviews</a></li><li id="menu-item-155750" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155750"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/reviews/track-reviews/">Track Reviews</a></li><li id="menu-item-155676" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155676"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/reviews/gear-reviews/">Gear Reviews</a></li><li id="menu-item-155748" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155748"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/reviews/concert-reviews/">Concert Reviews</a></li><li id="menu-item-155751" class="top-level menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155751"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/store/">Store</a></li><li id="menu-item-155752" class="top-level menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155752"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/contests/">Contests</a></li><li id="menu-item-155754" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155754"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/contests/lyric-contests/">Lyric Contests</a></li><li id="menu-item-155753" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155753"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/contests/contest-winners/">Contest Winners</a></li><li id="menu-item-155755" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155755"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/contests/on-my-deathbed/">On My Deathbed</a></li><li id="menu-item-155756" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155756"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/contests/winners-qa/">Winners Q&A</a></li><li id="menu-item-155757" class="top-level top-level-song-u menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155757"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/songwriter-u/">Songwriter U</a></li><li id="menu-item-155679" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155679"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/songwriter-u/coaching/">Coaching</a></li><li id="menu-item-155760" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155760"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/songwriter-u/marketing/">Marketing</a></li><li id="menu-item-155758" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155758"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/songwriter-u/getting-paid/">Getting Paid</a></li><li id="menu-item-155761" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155761"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/songwriter-u/touring/">Touring</a></li><li id="menu-item-155759" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155759"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/songwriter-u/legal-corner/">Legal Corner</a></li><li id="menu-item-155762" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155762"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/songwriter-u/writers-room/">Writer’s Room</a></li><li id="menu-item-347430" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-347430"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/advertising/">Advertising</a></li><li id="menu-item-408541" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-408541"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/faq/">FAQ</a></li></ul></div></aside></div><div class="td-pb-span4"><aside class="widget_text td_block_template_10 widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><div class="subscribe-footer-widget"><div><div class="ad-sidebar-widget"><div class="ad-container"> <picture class="attachment-full" style="max-width: 100%;"> <source type="image/webp" data-lazy-srcset="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/magazines-subscribe.png.webp" srcset="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20369%20166'%3E%3C/svg%3E"/> <img width="369" height="166" alt="Subscribe Today" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20369%20166'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-lazy-src="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/magazines-subscribe.png"/> </picture> <noscript><picture class="attachment-full" style="max-width: 100%;"> <source type="image/webp" srcset="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/magazines-subscribe.png.webp"/> <img width="369" height="166" alt="Subscribe Today" src="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/magazines-subscribe.png"/> </picture> </noscript><p><b>Become Part of a 35 Year Tradition</b><br> American Songwriter has been the number one resource on The Craft of Music for Songwriters and Music Enthusiasts since 1984</p></div><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/offers/membership-offers/" id="" target="_self" class="widget_sp_image-image-link" title="Become a Member Today" rel="noopener noreferrer"><div class="btn btn-blue">Become a Member Today</div></a></div></div></div></div></aside><aside class="widget_text td_block_template_10 widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><div class="adunit AS_Anchor" id="AS_Anchor" data-size-mapping="AS_Anchor"></div></div></aside></div></div></div><div class="td-footer-bottom-full"><div class="td-container"><div class="td-pb-row"><div class="td-pb-span3"><aside class="footer-logo-wrap"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/"><picture class="td-retina-data" data-retina="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/logo-white-1.png" title="American Songwriter"> <source type="image/webp" data-lazy-srcset="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/logo-white-1.png.webp" srcset="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20290%200'%3E%3C/svg%3E"/> <img src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20290%200'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-retina="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/logo-white-1.png" alt="American Songwriter" width="290" data-lazy-src="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/logo-white-1.png"/> </picture> <noscript><picture class="td-retina-data" data-retina="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/logo-white-1.png" title="American Songwriter"> <source type="image/webp" srcset="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/logo-white-1.png.webp"/> <img src="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/logo-white-1.png" data-retina="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/logo-white-1.png" alt="American Songwriter" width="290"/> </picture> </noscript></a></aside></div><div class="td-pb-span5"><aside class="footer-text-wrap"><div class="block-title"><span>ABOUT US</span></div></aside></div><div class="td-pb-span4"><aside class="footer-social-wrap td-social-style-2"><div class="block-title"><span>FOLLOW US</span></div> <span class="td-social-icon-wrap"> <a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="https://www.facebook.com/AmericanSongwriterMagazine/" title="Facebook"> <i class="td-icon-font td-icon-facebook"></i> </a> </span> <span class="td-social-icon-wrap"> <a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="https://www.instagram.com/americansongwriter/" title="Instagram"> <i class="td-icon-font td-icon-instagram"></i> </a> </span> <span class="td-social-icon-wrap"> <a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="https://www.tumblr.com/blog/americansongwriter" title="Tumblr"> <i class="td-icon-font td-icon-tumblr"></i> </a> </span> <span class="td-social-icon-wrap"> <a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="https://twitter.com/AmerSongwriter" title="Twitter"> <i class="td-icon-font td-icon-twitter"></i> </a> </span> <span class="td-social-icon-wrap"> <a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1b6EK3CsXrvl8YUEDXXhHQ" title="Youtube"> <i class="td-icon-font td-icon-youtube"></i> </a> </span></aside></div></div></div></div></div></div></div> <script async>(function(s,u,m,o,j,v){j=u.createElement(m);v=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0];j.async=1;j.src=o;j.dataset.sumoSiteId='723163008541fd008846f0006450000011e259005fa965001b03ca00d985d900';j.dataset.sumoPlatform='wordpress';v.parentNode.insertBefore(j,v)})(window,document,'script','//load.sumo.com/');</script> <script type="application/javascript">var ajaxurl = "https://americansongwriter.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php"; function sumo_add_woocommerce_coupon(code) { jQuery.post(ajaxurl, { action: 'sumo_add_woocommerce_coupon', code: code, }); } function sumo_remove_woocommerce_coupon(code) { jQuery.post(ajaxurl, { action: 'sumo_remove_woocommerce_coupon', code: code, }); } function sumo_get_woocommerce_cart_subtotal(callback) { jQuery.ajax({ method: 'POST', url: ajaxurl, dataType: 'html', data: { action: 'sumo_get_woocommerce_cart_subtotal', }, success: function(subtotal) { return callback(null, subtotal); }, error: function(err) { return callback(err, 0); } }); }</script> <noscript><iframe src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-57Q923V" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">