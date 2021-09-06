Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio’s Jimmy James’ Top 10 Favorite Songs

Even just a few seconds into hearing guitarist, Jimmy James, play his six-string and you know it’s him. There’s a signature thickness to the notes that leap from his instrument. In a way, it’s as if each is a tome of some long encyclopedia series, each riff rich with music history.

Indeed, James, who plays lead guitar for both the Billboard chart-topping soul band, The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, and the funk band, The True Loves, is a veritable World Wide Web when it comes to musicology. Often, the man never sleeps; he just scrolls through videos and performances. He could likely tell you what Jimi Hendrix was wearing on the day he wrote “Purple Haze.”

Because of this, James was the perfect person to ask about his 10 favorite songs. Each is so critical to both James’ musicianship and to the history of song. So, without further ado, here is our guest contributor Jimmy James’s Top 10 Favorite Songs:

10. “(What A) Wonderful World” by Sam Cooke

9. “My Girl” by The Temptations

8. “California Dreamin'” by The Mamas and the Papas

7. “Who’s Making Love” by Johnnie Taylor

6. “Got To Get Through To You” by The TSU Tornados

5. “Mustang Sally” by Wilson Pickett

4. “Johnny B. Good” by Chuck Berry

3. “Good Times” by Chic

2. “Drifting” by Jimi Hendrix

1. “Respect” by Aretha Franklin