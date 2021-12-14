Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Play NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss joined forces to perform three songs from their latest LP, Raise The Roof, for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series.

Plant and Krauss released their latest LP in November to much acclaim. For the NPR performance, the duo performs the tracks, “Can’t Let Go,” “Searching For My Love” and “Trouble With My Lover.”

The performances were filmed at Nashville’s Sound Emporium, backed by an all-star honky tonk band comprised of percussionist Jay Bellerose, guitarist JD McPherson, upright bassist Dennis Crouch and multi-instrumentalists Stuart Duncan and Viktor Krauss.

“That’s a song I like singing—yeah,” said Plant after the first tune, “Can’t Let Go,” which the duo also recently performed on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Lately, both Plant and Krauss have been making headlines. Plant recently said he has a lot of unrecorded material that he’s debating to release—”two albums,” he says, that are “remarkable.”

Plant also weighed in on the recent (and charming) feud between Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger. McCartney, who likened the Stones to a blues cover group, should just play bass in The Stones, Plant said.

It’s clear, Plant won’t be retiring anytime soon, despite making a name for himself some 50 years ago. In fact, he and Krauss will be touring in 2022 and you can check out all those dates below.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Tour Dates:

6/1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

6/3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/4 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6/6 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/7 – Chicago, IL – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

6/9 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion @ The Mann

6/14 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre*

6/16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

6/26 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

7/1 – Hamar, NO – Tjuvholmen Arena

7/2 – Bergen, NO – Bergenhus Fortress

7/5 – Rättvik, SE – Dalhalla

7/14 – Lucca, IT – Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone

7/16 – Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

7/18 – Sopot, PL – Opera Lesna

7/20 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle

