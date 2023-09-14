5 of the Best Harry Styles Live Performances

Harry Styles is one of the most in-demand live performers around. His record-setting Love on Tour is enough to evidence that fact. But, if you need even more proof, check out the five stellar performances below.

1. “Woman” (Live in Studio)

“Woman” is one of the most sultry songs in Styles’ catalog. He waxes poetic about a partner while oozing sex appeal. One of his earliest performances of the song remains one of his best.

To help ring the release of his debut album, Styles performed several of the tracks at Abbey Road Studios. Among the setlist was “Woman.” The alluring track felt all the more enticing at Abbey Road.

2. “Watermelon Sugar” (at the Grammys)

Donning a leather two-piece and a green scarf, Styles brought a funky flare to “Watermelon Sugar” at the Grammys in 2021. Joined by music director Dev Hynes, Styles updated the hit to have more of a throwback feel. The addition of background singers and Styles’ soft choreography made the performance all the more memorable.

3. “Falling” (at the BRIT Awards)

Styles brought his music video for “Falling” to life at the 2020 BRIT Awards. Water pooled out of a grand piano, mirroring the ballad’s accompanying visual. Styles powered through the emotional ballad with soaring high notes and powerful belts.

4. “Tiny Desk” (NPR)

Styles stripped things down for his appearance on NPR’s lauded series Tiny Desk. Performing several songs from Fine Line, Styles proved he didn’t need heavy production to back him up. The performances were just as stunning as they are on the album.

5. “Kiwi” (Live in Studio)

Another one of the best performances from Styles’ time at Abbey Road is “Kiwi.” The unabashed rocker shined in the intimate setting. Many of Styles’ classic rock inspirations have also made magic in that studio. It was a proverbial passing of the torch moment from Styles’ heroes.

