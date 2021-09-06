Beyoncé Says New “Music is Coming,” Features “Be Alive” in Williams Sisters Biopic

A new Beyoncé song, “Be Alive,” is featured at the end of the upcoming Venus and Serena Williams biopic King Richard.

The film, starring Will Smith as the tennis stars’ father, and executive produced by Venus and Serena, along with their sister, Isha Price, features the song “Be Alive,” written by Beyoncé and DIXSON for the film.

In the studio for the past year and a half exploring “thousands of sounds,” Beyoncé revealed that she does have new music on the way for a forthcoming release.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” said Beyoncé. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

JAY-Z, Beyoncé, and Basquiat’s “Equals Pi” for Tiffany & Co. (Photo: Mason Poole)

Following up her last full-length release, Lemonade in 2016, Beyoncé has worked on several projects in the interim, including the 2018 collaborative album, Everything Is Love, with husband JAY-Z, along with the 2019 film soundtracks for The Lion King: The Gift and Homecoming: The Live Album, a concert film documenting the artist’s 2018 Coachella set. She also dueted with Megan Thee Stallion on a remix of the rapper’s hit “Savage” and was featured on the J Balvin and Willy William single “Mi Gente” in 2017.

Now a mother of three, Beyoncé launched the IVY PARK clothing line in 2016, under her company Parkwood Entertainment, and recently joined JAY-Z as the new faces of Tiffany & Co, in ads featuring a never-before-seen “Tiffany Blue” piece of artwork, “Equals Pi,” by the late New York City artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

This timeline is in frame with how “Bey” works. Piecing together the new album, Beyoncé admitted that it typically takes her a year to search through “thousands of sounds” to find the right kick or snare.

“One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies,” said Beyoncé. “Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming.”