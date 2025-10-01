When Dire Straits Went Country: 3 of the Band’s Classics by Waylon Jennings, The Judds, and Lukas Nelson

Dire Straits‘ Mark Knopfler always had a deep affinity for country music, citing legends like Willie Nelson and the pedal steel guitar work of Jerry Byrd, along with his later collaborations with the Notting Hillbillies, Chet Atkins, and more.



Though heavily influenced by country, Dire Straits’ catalog never moved down that musical stream, but there were many artists within the genre that took a liking to the band’s songs. In 1992, country singer John Anderson covered Dire Straits’ “When It Comes to You” on his Seminole Wind, and went to No. 1 on the Country chart. That same year, Mary Chapin Carpenter covered “The Bug” from Dire Straits’1991 album On Every Street.



The band’s 1985 hit “Walk of Life” was also later covered by Shooter Jennings and recorded by Brad Paisley, while Josh Turner also shared his version of their “Sultans of Swing.”



Knopfler also contributed vocals to Kris Kristofferson‘s cover of Bobby Bare’s “Please Don’t Tell Me How the Story Ends” from The Austin Sessions in 1999. Througout the years, he also performed the band’s Brothers in Arms classic “So Far Away” with Emmylou Harris in 2006. That same year, they released the collaborative album All the Roadrunning.



More country artists tapped into the Dire Straits catalog over the decades. Here’s a look at three of the band’s songs that crossed generations with covers by an outlaw, the Judds, and Willie Nelson’s offspring.

“Setting Me Up” by Waylon Jennings (1986)

Never Could Toe the Mark, Waylon Jennings’ 1986 album, marked a pivotal time for the outlaw who was working on his sobriety. On the album, Jennings added a few covers, including Billy Joel’s 1974 Streetlife Serenade single ‘The Entertainer,” and another “oldie” by Dire Straits, “Setting Me Up,” from the band’s 1978 self-titled debut. Though it was never released as a single by the band, there were plenty of other artists who appreciated the lonesome ballad, including Eric Clapton, who featured it on his double live album Just One Night in 1980. Later released by the country group Highway 101, the song placed Dire Straits on the Country chart at No. 7 in 1988.

“Water of Love,” The Judds, Featuring Mark Knopfler (1989)

On the Judds‘ fifth album, River of Time, in 1989, Wynonna and Naomi recorded mostly new tracks along with a cover of an earlier Dire Straits song, “Water of Love.” Originally released on the band’s self-titled debut in 1978, “Water of Love” didn’t chart in the U.S. but made its mark internationally and onto the Judds’ radar. On the Judds’ album, Mark Knopfler also plays guitar on their recorded version. Dire Straits later released “Water of Love” on the band’s 1995 live album Dire Straits live album Live at the BBC.

“Romeo and Juliet,” Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (2020)

Though never officially recorded, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real pulled out the Dire Straits classic “Romeo and Juliet” during a Soundcheck Songs performance on November 29, 2020.



Released on Dire Straits’ third album, Making Movies, in 1980, “Romeo and Juliet” was inspired by vocalist Mark Knopfler’s breakup with singer Holly Vincent, who fronted the short-lived new wave band Holly And The Italians, and the Shakespearean song moves around lyrics loosely based on the play and his own experience—When you gonna realize it was just that the time was wrong, Juliet?



Once released, “Romeo and Juliet” went to No. 8 in the UK and remains one of the band’s most iconic songs. “I took more time to record ‘Romeo and Juliet’ because it took more time to write and demanded special attention,” said Knopfler. “To crystallize: If you can turn negative energy into positive, turn a dire straits situation, excuse the term, into one that is positive, you’re not going to go under, you’re creating. Like someone who could write a book in prison. The songs are linked in that sense.”



He added, “It wasn’t conscious, but I see the Sultans, Les Bouys, the roller skate girl, and Romeo all change disadvantage into advantage. Rather than leave it, they make something with it. I’m not advocating adverse circumstances, but if they come, you have to create from it.”

