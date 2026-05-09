On This Day in 2009, Kris Kristofferson Bid Farewell to His “Soul-Brother,” Longtime Bandmate, and Friend of 40 Years

Stephen Bruton, along with the likes of T Bone Burnett and Ryan Bingham, produced the legendary soundtrack of the country music movie Crazy Heart from 2009. Sadly, Bruton would never get to see just how much love the soundtrack got. He passed away from throat cancer just a few months before the film was released, on this very day in 2009.

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Stephen Bruton’s career was nothing short of impressive. And the love he got for Crazy Heart as a “swan song” of sorts is just the tip of the iceberg. Bruton was a member of Kris Kristofferson’s band from the latter singer’s enormous career boom through 40 years. Bruton was credited with backing vocals and playing bass and mandolin on Kristofferson’s 2009 record Closer to the Bone. “This album is dedicated to the spirit of my soul-brother Stephen Bruton and his unique legacy of music and laughter that has enriched our lives,” Kristofferson stated.

Bruton was an established figure in the Fort Worth, Texas music scene, a singer-songwriter and guitarist with several solo records of his own. Let’s celebrate Bruton’s legacy, shall we?

Fondly Remembering Stephen Bruton

Turner Stephen Bruton was born on November 7, 1948, in Wilmington, Delaware. Bruton moved from Delaware to Texas with his family as a child. Soon after graduating from Texas Christian University, Bruton got involved with the Fort Worth music scene at the time. That was where he joined Kris Kristofferson’s band, shortly before his career blew up. In the end, Bruton and Kristofferson worked together (and were good friends) until Bruton’s death. Their collaborations lasted an impressive 40 years.

But Kris Kristofferson wasn’t the only big name that Bruton worked with. He collaborated with the likes of Gene Clark, Elvis Costello, Carly Simon, and others. Bruton was also an established producer who put together records for the likes of Marcia Ball, Storyville, Chris Smither, and others. He released five solo albums through the 1990s and 2000s, as well as several records with The Resentments. Shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, Bruton joined his circle of friends to form Geoff Muldaur And The Texas Sheiks. They released an album together, released a few months after Bruton passed.

Bruton’s final work was the whole of the soundtrack for Crazy Heart, during which he had already been diagnosed with cancer and opted for some studio time to keep himself busy. The film’s soundtrack was co-written and performed by Bruton and T Bone Burnett.

Stephen Bruton passed away on May 9, 2009, at the age of 60, from complications related to his brave fight against throat cancer. He is buried at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth, Texas. In his honor, I recommend giving What It Is from 1993 or From The Five from 2005 a spin.

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