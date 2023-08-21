Dolly Parton Reveals 2 Songs She Isn’t a Fan of Writing—“I Got Some Suckers in There”

The research is in. Dolly Parton is the most beloved person on Earth. Just ahead of… well, no one is even close, actually. But as she told American Songwriter, Parton doesn’t want to be put on a pedestal, there are many who will do just that.

Perhaps a more interesting thought experiment, though, would be: What does Dolly Parton think about Dolly Parton? Or, more precisely, what does Dolly Parton think about Dolly Parton’s music. Or… even more precisely, what are the songs Parton doesn’t like that she’s written? Well, now that’s a question!

Below we will dive into the two such songs that Parton has admitted she doesn’t like that she’s co-written. See, nobody’s perfect.

1. “I’ll Oilwells Love You”

Written by Dolly Parton, Bill Owens

On November 13, 2003, Parton joined former late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien to talk about her then-new album, For God and Country. Wearing camo-colored clothes and looking fabulous, Parton talked about what songs from her illustrious, lengthy career she didn’t like anymore.

“When you’re a songwriter,” she said, “you think they’re all good. It’s like how everybody thinks their kids are pretty even if they’re not.”

The first song Parton cited in the interview is the song, “I’ll Oilwells Love You.” That sound you hear is the world collectively groaning at the title. Yes, while it sounds like a play on her iconic hit, “I’ll Always Love You,” the track actually came out years before.

“I’ll Oilwells Love You” was written by Parton and country artist Bill Owens. It appeared on her 1968 LP, Just Because I’m a Woman, her second studio LP. “Yeah, I’ve got some suckers in there,” Parton said of the misfire track, which was about falling in love with an oil man,

I met a man in Texas

And oh, he was so fine

And I said to myself

Self, I’m gonna make him mine

He owned a lot of oil wells and his bank roll sure was healthy

And I new if I married him I’d suddenly be wealthy

Oh I’ll oil wells love you

I’ll oil wells care

I’ll oil wells need you

I want you oil wells dear

2. “I Don’t Want to Throw Rice”

Written by Dolly Parton, Bill Owens

Another by Parton and Owens, “I Don’t Want to Throw Rice” is about vindictiveness. Speaking on the late-night show with O’Brien, Parton cited the song’s lyrics, noting how they were nasty. While one is supposed to throw uncooked rice at brides (and grooms) for good luck, this song is about throwing rocks and cooked rice out of jealousy. “That’s terrible!” joked O’Brien. The song appeared on Parton’s 1967 debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly.

She married the one I love today

When my back was turned she took him away

Now while they’re all outside, waiting to throw rice

What I want to throw will surely black her eyes

Cause I don’t want to throw rice

I want to throw rocks at her

She took the only love I had

No, I don’t want to throw rice

I want to throw rocks at her

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic