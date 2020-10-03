Dolly Parton’s Christmas Album Drops to Bring Some Cheer to This Year

Dolly Parton knew we needed something to pull us through the rest of 2020. So, today, Dolly Parton has dropped the entirety of her twelve-track 2020 Christmas album titled A Holly Dolly Christmas. Pull up a chair, put on Parton’s record and be transported into a more wholesome, untroubled holiday state of mind.

This record is Parton’s first holiday release in 30 years, and it features a few timeless Christmas songs in addition to some original tracks. Famous for her timeless songwriting, five of the songs on A Holly Dolly Parton were solely written by Parton and they exhibit her unparalleled ability to combine soulful lyrics and delightful melodies. The album also features exciting duets with some of Parton’s dearest friends including Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Darren and Rhonda Vincent, plus a special song with her brother, Randy Parton.

“Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas,” a duet with Michael Bublé and the third track on the album, especially oozes the warmness of sitting around a fire with loved ones. Their two voices expertly support each other as the duo spring into a causal narrative of watching the holidays arrive from the safety of a familiar embrace. The song itself is a Dolly Parton original and new Christmas anthem.

“I’ve never been more excited about a project in my whole career than my Holly Dolly Christmas album,” says Parton. “I’m singing with some of the greatest artists ever on some of our favorite classic Christmas songs and a few new ones that I have written. I hope we all have a Holly Dolly Christmas this year!”

Listen to Dolly Parton’s A Holly Dolly Christmas below.