5 Deep Cuts From Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is an artist that is deeply prolific—which can be a double-edged sword. While she has no shortage of enticing songs, there are many that have gone unnoticed by casual fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

If you’re anything like us, you can’t get enough of Dolly. Find five songs you may not know from the country queen, below.

[RELATED: Everything We Know About Dolly Parton’s ‘Rockstar’ Album]

1. “My Blue Tears”

Parton has released two separate versions of “My Blue Tears.” One is a solo version and the other is a rich-harmony-driven one with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt. Both are of equal merit, but for our purposes, we are revisiting Parton’s solo rendition.

Parton acts as her own background singer in the version of the track that appears on Coat Of Many Colors. Parton taking on this song alone proves that her work alongside Harris and Ronstadt is a passion project and not one of necessity.

Fly away from my window, little bluebird

Fly as far as you can away from here

And let not your song fall upon my ear

Go spread your blue wings and I’ll shed my blue tears

2. “Don’t Call It Love”

Kim Carnes was the first to release a rendition of “Don’t Call It Love.” Since she released her version in 1981, a number of artists have covered the earworm track. One of the most enticing covers of the song comes from Parton. Parton’s smooth vocals shine while belting out the chorus: So if they ask you what you mean to me / Don’t call it love.

Don’t call it love

Heaven’s above

We got a better thing, baby

Don’t call it love

‘Cause that ain’t enough

Just tell ’em you’re my everything

Go on and tell ’em baby

3. “Early Morning Breeze”

“Early Morning Breeze” showcases Parton’s ability to capture an audience with a simple ballad just as easily as she can with an up-tempo anthem. Parton’s near-yodeling vocals take center stage on this track, backed up only by a simple bass riff and driving drum line.

Rainbow colored flowers kissed with early morning sun

The aster and the dahlia and wild geraniums

Drops of morning dew still linger on the iris leaves

In the meadow where I’m walking in the early morning breeze

4. “When Someone Wants to Leave”

It doesn’t get more classic country than “When Someone Wants to Leave.” A slide guitar opens up the song before Parton begs the heartbreaking question, What do you do? What do you say? / When you know they want to leave / As bad as you want them to stay.

And there’s nothing quite as sad as a one-sided love

When one doesn’t care at all and the other cares too much

It’s a sad situation, I must say

When someone wants to leave

As bad as you want them to stay

5. “Put It Off Until Tomorrow”

Parton playfully gets herself through heartbreak in “Put It Off Until Tomorrow.” You’ve hurt me enough today…leave me tomorrow, she sings. Musically, it’s a classic country shuffle. Lyrically, it’s a reminder of what makes Parton so special—her ability to inject a healthy amount of personality into every song she makes.

You’ve hurt me enough today

You say our love is over

That you have found another

You say you’re going away

Photo by Sam Hodde / Getty Images for ABA