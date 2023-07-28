5 Deep Cuts From Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is an artist that is deeply prolific—which can be a double-edged sword. While she has no shortage of enticing songs, there are many that have gone unnoticed by casual fans.
Videos by American Songwriter
If you’re anything like us, you can’t get enough of Dolly. Find five songs you may not know from the country queen, below.
[RELATED: Everything We Know About Dolly Parton’s ‘Rockstar’ Album]
1. “My Blue Tears”
Parton has released two separate versions of “My Blue Tears.” One is a solo version and the other is a rich-harmony-driven one with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt. Both are of equal merit, but for our purposes, we are revisiting Parton’s solo rendition.
Parton acts as her own background singer in the version of the track that appears on Coat Of Many Colors. Parton taking on this song alone proves that her work alongside Harris and Ronstadt is a passion project and not one of necessity.
Fly away from my window, little bluebird
Fly as far as you can away from here
And let not your song fall upon my ear
Go spread your blue wings and I’ll shed my blue tears
2. “Don’t Call It Love”
Kim Carnes was the first to release a rendition of “Don’t Call It Love.” Since she released her version in 1981, a number of artists have covered the earworm track. One of the most enticing covers of the song comes from Parton. Parton’s smooth vocals shine while belting out the chorus: So if they ask you what you mean to me / Don’t call it love.
Don’t call it love
Heaven’s above
We got a better thing, baby
Don’t call it love
‘Cause that ain’t enough
Just tell ’em you’re my everything
Go on and tell ’em baby
3. “Early Morning Breeze”
“Early Morning Breeze” showcases Parton’s ability to capture an audience with a simple ballad just as easily as she can with an up-tempo anthem. Parton’s near-yodeling vocals take center stage on this track, backed up only by a simple bass riff and driving drum line.
Rainbow colored flowers kissed with early morning sun
The aster and the dahlia and wild geraniums
Drops of morning dew still linger on the iris leaves
In the meadow where I’m walking in the early morning breeze
4. “When Someone Wants to Leave”
It doesn’t get more classic country than “When Someone Wants to Leave.” A slide guitar opens up the song before Parton begs the heartbreaking question, What do you do? What do you say? / When you know they want to leave / As bad as you want them to stay.
And there’s nothing quite as sad as a one-sided love
When one doesn’t care at all and the other cares too much
It’s a sad situation, I must say
When someone wants to leave
As bad as you want them to stay
5. “Put It Off Until Tomorrow”
Parton playfully gets herself through heartbreak in “Put It Off Until Tomorrow.” You’ve hurt me enough today…leave me tomorrow, she sings. Musically, it’s a classic country shuffle. Lyrically, it’s a reminder of what makes Parton so special—her ability to inject a healthy amount of personality into every song she makes.
You’ve hurt me enough today
You say our love is over
That you have found another
You say you’re going away
Photo by Sam Hodde / Getty Images for ABA