Drake Confirms New Date for Young Money Reunion Concert with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne

After his recent bout with COVID-19, Drake has confirmed a new date for his canceled Young Money reunion concert with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

The show was initially slated for Monday, August 1 but was postponed just hours out from kick-off. Drake then revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 on his Instagram story but assured fans he would reschedule the show “to the SOONEST date possible.”

The show will instead go ahead Saturday, August 6 at its original venue—the 16,000-capacity Budweiser Stage in Toronto. The show will round out a trilogy of shows Drake is hosting for his “October World Weekend,” a new concert series that the rapper says will precede the worldwide expansion of his own music festival, OVO Fest.

Drake announced the new date on Instagram, “Negative test…positive outcome…this was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it happen for you all…SEE YOU SATURDAY…young moulaaa.”

Limited tickets for tonight’s show are still available to purchase, find them HERE. Though the reunion will only showcase Drake, Minaj, and Lil Wayne, other members of the collective include Mack Maine, Lil Twist, and Corey Guns, among others. The label has released three compilation albums – We Are Young Money, Rich Gang, and Young Money: Rise of an Empire.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images