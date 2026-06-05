Kacey Musgraves Joins ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ as Guest Judge

When discussing the Dallas Cowboys, most would focus on the players, like Dak Prescott, Emmitt Smith, or Roger Staubach. Some might highlight the world of Jerry Jones and how the team last won a Super Bowl in 1996. But among the legends and history within the franchise, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are in a league of their own. Known for setting the standard for cheerleaders throughout the NFL, Kacey Musgraves recently joined a panel of judges hoping to discover the next class of Dallas cheerleaders.

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Netflix once again returned to Dallas for a new season of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Marking the show’s third season, the producers announced that Musgraves would be a guest judge on the show. Throughout the competition, the organization will look to add six cheerleaders to the Dallas squad. But with hundreds auditioning, the pressure and talent are at an all-time high.

Premiering on June 16, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will offer a glimpse into the lives of 30 cheerleaders hoping to add their name to the legacy of the team and squad. For Musgraves, this will mark her return as she appeared in season 2, helping judge the final audition.

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Kacey Musgraves Hitting The Road With The ‘Middle Of Nowhere’ Tour

As for the new season, Musgraves will take a different approach. Instead of helping judge during the final audition, she will focus solely on the dance auditions. And with the new trailer dropping earlier in the week, fans are prepared to see that famous blend of high-pressure auditions and fierce competition as cheerleaders chase their dream.

Looking at what fans had to say about the upcoming season, comments included:

“I’ll never have enough seasons of this show.” “When the cheerleaders more exciting to watch than the team.” “Can’t wait to watch this season. These girls work sooo hard.” “We are so back.”

And for one fan, they cared little about the Cowboys and more about Musgraves, writing only, “KACEY…”

Aside from her collaboration with the Cowboys and Netflix, Musgraves is prepared to hit the road with her Middle of Nowhere tour. Releasing her newest album, Middle of Nowhere, in May, the singer hoped to end the year on a high note with concerts in the US, Canada, Scotland, and England.

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)