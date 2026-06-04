Randy Travis Has a Collection of Unreleased Songs “Mastered, Mixed & Ready To Go”

The release of Randy Travis’ brand-new Christmas song, “Where the Heart Is”, late last year, was significant beyond just another addition to his expansive musical catalog. In July 2013, the six-time CMA Award winner simultaneously experienced congestive heart failure and a near-fatal stroke. On life support with a 1 percent chance of survival, doctors advised Mary Travis to pull the plug on her husband.

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However, she refused, and Travis pulled through after three tracheostomies and two brain surgeries. While the stroke left him suffering from aphasia, which affected his ability to speak and sing, the “Three Wooden Crosses” crooner has since re-learned to walk, write, and play guitar. His public presence has grown in recent years, releasing new material with the help of AI and touring the U.S. with guest vocalist James Dupré.

The country singer reached into the vault to give fans “Where the Heart Is”, which he recorded prior to his stroke. And Mary Travis recently revealed that there’s more where that came from.

A Brand-New Randy Travis Album is Coming Soon

During Wednesday’s grand opening (June 3) of the Randy Travis Room at Nashville Palace, the “Forever and Ever, Amen” singer and his wife confirmed plans to release a full-length album of unreleased songs from the six-time Grammy winner.

“We got a full deck,” Mary Travis said. “We have a whole new album coming out of archived music. It’s stuff that he had sang before the stroke. It’s been mastered, mixed and ready to go. We’ll be having a new album.”

While Mary declined to offer specifics, she did say that they are planning to release the album by the end of the year. It will mark Travis’ first full-length record of original material since 2008’s Around the Bend.

Celebrating a Milestone

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee officially declared June 2 “Randy Travis Day” in honor of the 40th anniversary of the country singer’s debut studio album, Storms of Life.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1986, Randy Travis Released the Album That Helped Shape Country Music for the Next Decade]

Led by the chart-topping singles “On the Other Hand” and “Diggin’ Up Bones”, Storms of Life sold more than 3 million copies and topped the country albums chart.

It also won Album of the Year at the 1986 Academy of Country Music Awards. Meanwhile, “Diggin’ Up Bones” landed a Grammy nod for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

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