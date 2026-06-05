ERNEST Helps Raise Nearly Half a Million Dollars for Second Harvest Food Bank

No matter the current state of country music, the genre will always show up for a great cause. On Tuesday, fans packed the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for a concert presented by Ernest. Aside from hearing the singer, the night also featured Hardy, Dean Dillon, Lee Thomas Miller, and Ella Langley. With more than enough big names, the event quickly sold out. But while thrilled over the success of the show, nothing compared to how much the singer raised for charity.

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Titled the Stars For Second Harvest 2026, the night was more about helping those in need than highlighting the current stars of country music. Finding the perfect balance, Ernest and Langley teamed up for a powerful performance of “Loving Life Again.” Released back in March, the song was written by Langley, Devin Dawson, and Ernest. When hitting the airwaves, it peaked at No. 5 on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

But again, the night wasn’t about accolades, numbers, or hit songs. Focused on helping those less fortunate, Ernest and company raised a staggering $445,000 for the Second Harvest Food Bank. When adding that amount to Ernest’s legacy, the singer has offered the Second Harvest Food Bank more than $1.8 million in donations.

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Ernest Eternally Grateful For Support From Fans, Artists, And Nashville

Created by the co-founder of Big Loud Records, Craig Wiseman, the Stars For Second Harvest was eventually taken over by Ernest just a few years ago. In that time, he expanded the event thanks to the help of stars like Langley.

After seeing the total, Ernest was eternally grateful for the support shown by country music and the Nashville community. “I’m incredibly grateful for the way this event has grown and evolved, even just over the last few years. It’s one of my favorite nights of every year that really captures the heart of our songwriting community.”

Labeling it one of his favorite nights of the year, Ernest also took a moment to highlight those singers who offered their time. “Thank you to Ella, HARDY, Lee, Dean, and everyone who made this night possible.”

And for those wondering about the future of the Stars For Second Harvest 2026, Ernest promised that the only thing changing would be the date. “See you next year.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)