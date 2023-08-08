Ed Sheeran Shares His Thoughts on AI

During a recent interview with Audacy, Ed Sheeran discussed his discomfort with ever-advancing AI technology. Sheeran revealed that he feels AI will replace many jobs. “What I don’t understand about AI is, for the last 60 years, Hollywood movies have been telling you, ‘Don’t do it.’ and now everyone’s doing it,” Sheeran said. “And I’m just like, ‘Have you not seen the movies where they kill us all?’

“Also, I just don’t know why you need it – if you’re taking a job away from a human being, I think that’s probably a bad thing,” Sheeran added in the same interview. “The whole point of society is we all do jobs. If everything is done by robots, everybody’s gonna be out of work. I just find AI a bit weird. But ChatGPT… fucking why not?”

Other prominent musicians have also recently spoken out against AI. “If the AIs are the future of music, we’re gonna need better drugs to get us through it,” Blur frontman and Gorillaz founder Damon Albarn told The Sun. Nick Cave called the idea of AI making music “a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human.” There have been many mashups created by AI as of late, including one with Rhianna and Bad Bunny.

Later on in the interview with Audacy, Sheeran explained that after rewatching the 2001 film A.I. Artificial Intelligence, his uncertain thoughts on modern-day AI technology were solidified. “I watched that the other day and I was like, ‘See! Spielberg and [Stanley] Kubrick were trying to tell us something,’”Sheeran said. The “Bad Habits” singer also revealed he owns a replica of the teddy bear from Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi classic.

Sheeran is touring North America at the moment, as part of his Mathematics World Tour. The next date for Sheeran’s trek is for a concert at State Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 11.

