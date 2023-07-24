Ed Sheeran Sings Karaoke with Fans at Nashville’s Santa’s Pub

On Saturday (July 22), the same night as Ed Sheeran‘s record-breaking show at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, the singer was spotted singing karaoke with fans at Santa’s Pub. The Nashville show was part of Sheeran’s The Mathematics Tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a video uploaded to Instagram by Sheeran, the “Shape of You” singer leads his fans at the bar in karaoke versions of several songs, including the musician’s own “Thinking Out Loud,” as well as “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys.

RELATED: Review: Ed Sheeran Shines at Intimate Show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

“Celebrating breaking the attendance record at Nissan Stadium in Nashville tonight at Santas pub,” Sheeran captioned the post on Instagram. “When I lived here this was the spot and it still is. Karaoke caravan and cheap beer, what’s not to love x.”

Sheeran’s Instagram video depicts the singer arriving at the bar and singing several songs with the audience, hyping them up along the way. One woman stands with Sheeran as they both lead the audience in a rendition of “I Want It That Way.” While performing “Thinking Out Loud,” what seems to be a newlywed couple stands next to Sheeran. The video also showcases Sheeran having a toast with a fan.

In the video, Sheeran inserts a short clip of himself explaining his long-term connection to Santa’s. “All right, so when I lived in Nashville in 2013, I used to go to this Karaoke caravan called Santa’s that does $1 PBR and karaoke, and it’s the best. He’s made me a T-shirt with my face on it, and we’re going there tonight,” Sheeran said.

Several fellow musicians turned to the comments section to express how much fun the event seemed to them. “Wish I was in town. Hate I missed this,” said Jelly Roll. “I remember you told me about this spot years ago & now i tell everyone about it. it’s so magical lol,” commented Tori Kelly.

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean teased Sheeran about a potential collaboration in a comment of his own. “Let’s go bro. When we jamming together. This needs to happen like yesterday. Hope you had a blast brother. Looks like a lot of fun,” McLean said.

Even the Backstreet Boys’ Instagram page left a comment on the video. “You + IWITW = 🖤,” the comment read.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)