Ed Sheeran to Play New Album in Full at London’s Royal Albert Hall

During dual shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 18 and 19, Ed Sheeran will perform his upcoming seventh studio album, Autumn Variations, in full. The new LP will be released on September 29 ahead of the shows. The album is available for pre-order now.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sheeran revealed that he would play his newest album in full on X (formerly Twitter). “Ed’s playing two nights at @RoyalAlbertHall London in November, playing Autumn Variations in full!” reads a tweet from Ed Sheeran HQ. “Pre-order any format of Autumn Variations via the store before 3pm BST on 13th Sept for early access to tickets.”

[RELATED: Ed Sheeran Tapped for Amazon Thursday Night Football Concert Series]

Sheeran is currently playing his last few gigs with the Mathematics World Tour. The tour will conclude with a concert on September 23 at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Mathematics Tour promoted Sheeran’s sixth studio album, – (Subtract).

Autumn Variations is the second album Sheeran will have released this year, with – (Subtract) dropping first on May 5. Sheeran originally revealed he was releasing a seventh album in a lengthy Instagram post on August 24.

“Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded,” Sheeran wrote in the caption of his album announcement post. “When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on, and when I learned about my friend’s different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time. There were highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness and confusion.”

“My dad and brother told me about a composer called Elgar, who composed ‘Enigma Variations,’ where each of the 14 compositions were about a different one of his friends. This is what inspired me to make this album,” Sheeran wrote of the development of the new album. “When I recorded Subtract with Aaron Dessner, we clicked immediately. We wrote and recorded non-stop and this album was born out of that partnership. I feel he has captured the feeling of autumn so wonderfully in his sonics and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

Ed's playing two nights at @RoyalAlbertHall London in November, playing Autumn Variations in full! Pre-order any format of Autumn Variations via the store before 3pm BST on 13th Sept for early access to tickets 🍂🧡https://t.co/xS7pDmpn7M pic.twitter.com/nDxD0WKgzT — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) September 8, 2023

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images