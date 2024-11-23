Elvis Costello’s Hilarious (And Inspiring) Take On AI in Music

As AI makes its way deeper and deeper into the folds of the music industry, many artists are expressing their concerns over the use of artificial intelligence for creative pursuits—Elvis Costello, however, is not one of them. The English rocker’s perspective on AI is a refreshing and hilarious take on the touchy subject.

Videos by American Songwriter

Given the divisive debate around whether AI is a useful and necessary tool or the downfall of humankind’s creativity, Costello’s opinion on artificial intelligence is an inspiring shift in perspective for fellow artists.

AI Doesn’t Worry Elvis Costello

In a November 2024 interview with The Telegraph, Elvis Costello discussed what it’s like to be a septuagenarian musician, the current state of the music industry, and, of course, what artificial intelligence has to do with it. Unlike other musicians who discuss AI in grim, nervous terms, Costello is confident he doesn’t have to worry about a computer trying to steal his tricks. Why? They’re too weird to steal.

“Nobody wants to be me,” Costello said. “I don’t see them conceiving of an algorithm that’s specifically trying to track me down. That ain’t gonna happen. There’s no money in it! Trust me. I live in a different universe to AI. So, they can get one with that whole fantasy. Get on your rocket ship, and don’t f***ing come back!”

Costello’s self-deprecating claim that no one aspires to be like him speaks to his ego-less approach to music. He insists, “Everything I do is governed by emotion.” But he adds, “I find some confessional music indulgent. It has a misplaced confidence in how interesting it is to hear about people’s rawest experiences in real time.”

Why More Artists Should Adopt His Take

The fact that Elvis Costello rose to fame decades before the internet, let alone AI, was around undoubtedly colors his perspective of artificial intelligence. Perhaps it’s easier to be glib about the dangers of artificial intelligence when you consider your race to be all but run. But whether you’re in your 70s like Costello or not, this writer would argue there is merit in adopting his stance on AI.

Namely, “I live in a different universe to AI.” What might seem like an off-handed, passive remark at first glance is honestly one of the greatest revelations an artist can have about themselves. Sure, artificial intelligence is becoming sharper by the minute. And yes, plenty of artists have already adopted it for their own creative endeavors. But for those unwilling or still considering whether to join the trend, Costello’s perspective is a refreshing argument for the humans. AI will only ever be AI. Humans will always be humans.

In the grand timeline of the human race’s existence, the introduction of AI is a minuscule, barely perceptible blip in our species’ pursuit of art, music, and community. Regardless of the understandable concerns around AI in terms of music commercialization and oversaturation, we artists can rest assured knowing that we live in a different universe to our electronic “enemy.” A world where art is generated from the depths of our soul—a resource exclusive to humans that not even the smartest algorithms can recreate fully.

Photo by Jordi Vidal/Redferns